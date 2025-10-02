Taylor Swift on Heart Breakfast - How to watch and listen on Global Player

2 October 2025, 09:20 | Updated: 2 October 2025, 13:42

Taylor Swift will be on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd
Taylor Swift will be on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Taylor Swift

By Hope Wilson

She's the biggest star on the planet, and she's going to be on Heart Breakfast! Taylor Swift joins us to talk about her highly-anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is joining Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton on Friday (October 3rd) as she chats about her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

The A-list singer will be launching the album while also debuting its first single, 'The Fate of Ophelia', as she tells us fans what we can expect from her new record.

Taylor will be on Heart Breakfast after 8am on Friday, so make sure you tune in!

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift live on Heart Breakfast!

How to watch and listen to Taylor Swift on Global Player

You'll be able to watch and listen to Taylor Swift on Heart Breakfast on Heart's official app, Global Player. It is available on desktop and mobile.

Download and install Global Player, swipe to Heart and get watching or listening!

The latest Taylor Swift news:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray dies after cancer battle

Robbie Williams has opened up about his health

Robbie Williams reveals secret health battle as he confirms diagnosis for first time

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

Married at First Sight

The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe.

Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with incredible weight loss transformation in new snaps

Celebrities

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has teased a 'Standby' message

Taylor Swift 'Standby' theories revealed ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Taylor Swift was involved in Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift's heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Prince William revealed he missed his grandmother dearly.

Prince William admits he 'misses' Queen Elizabeth II in rare emotional interview

Royals

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week.

Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

TV & Movies

Boyzone are back!

Boyzone announce huge reunion show including Mikey Graham in 2026

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 20 years of marriage

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Anne-Marie has disclosed her mental health stuggles

Anne-Marie reveals postnatal depression battle and how she copes with mental health struggles
Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela got engaged when she turned 16

Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces engagement

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feuding with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham believes ‘enough is enough’ amid family feud with son Brooklyn

Amanda Holden launches Heart Xmas

Amanda Holden switches on Heart Xmas: How to listen to your favourite Christmas songs 24/7

Christmas

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

Married at First Sight

Thomas Skinner on the red carpet alongside a picture of him on holiday in the sun in the Cotswolds

Thomas Skinner facts: Age, wife, children and businesses

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Ross King is much loved in the showbiz world

Ross King facts: TV presenter's age, real name TV shows, girlfriend, ex-wife and more

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model

Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more