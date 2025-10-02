Taylor Swift on Heart Breakfast - How to watch and listen on Global Player

Taylor Swift will be on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Taylor Swift

By Hope Wilson

She's the biggest star on the planet, and she's going to be on Heart Breakfast! Taylor Swift joins us to talk about her highly-anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift is joining Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton on Friday (October 3rd) as she chats about her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

The A-list singer will be launching the album while also debuting its first single, 'The Fate of Ophelia', as she tells us fans what we can expect from her new record.

Taylor will be on Heart Breakfast after 8am on Friday, so make sure you tune in!

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift live on Heart Breakfast!

How to watch and listen to Taylor Swift on Global Player

You'll be able to watch and listen to Taylor Swift on Heart Breakfast on Heart's official app, Global Player. It is available on desktop and mobile.

Download and install Global Player, swipe to Heart and get watching or listening!

