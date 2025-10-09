Taylor Swift explains Honey meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

By Hope Wilson

What is Taylor Swift's song 'Honey' about? Here is everything The Life of a Showgirl singer has said about the track.

Taylor Swift has confirmed the meaning of her song 'Honey' from her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Joining 'Eldest Daughter', 'Father Figure', 'Opalite', 'Wood', 'Actually Romantic', 'Ruin the Friendship', 'Cancelled!', 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Wi$h Li$t' and 'Elizabeth Taylor' on the record, 'Honey' focusses on real-life experiences Taylor has had.

Explaining the meaning behind 'Honey', Taylor said: "It feels different than things that we've made before and it just kind of was the first song that made us feel like, oh this is a whole new album, let's follow this."

She continued: "I got the idea for the lyrics based on the idea that the only ever time, the times I've been called honey in my life have been when people are like, 'you can't pull that off honey', 'I wouldn't try that honey'."

Taylor added: "It's kind of done in this sort of passive aggressive evil critical way sometimes, but if somebody calls you honey sincerely turns out it's awesome and feels great."

She also told Amazon Music: "'Honey' is a song about how words that have been meant to hurt you in the past can be repurposed by someone who loves you in a way that feels totally different.

"If the only time you were called honey was when someone was like 'that look is not working for you honey', like that is very different than when somebody calls you honey in a sweet way, in a sincere way, in a lovely way.

"It's kind of about sort of the idea healing these old wounds that were caused by certain words that now feel totally lovely and sweet. I also just love this song it's such a bop, I just jumped around to this song. "

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans have been praising the song with one user writing: "Not seeing enough chatter about Honey, the most important Taylor Swift song ever written."

Another fan added: "The voice squeak in Honey when Taylor sings 'my face' and 'you say' is so delicious."

Whilst a third commented: "Taylor said she loves Honey and that song is such a bop so go listen to make mother happy."