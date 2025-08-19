Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How long did Taylor Swift date Matty Healy and why did they split? Their relationship revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is all loved up with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but before they got together the 'The Life of a Showgirl' singer shared a romantic connection with the 1975 front-man Matty Healy.

Following her break-up with actor Joe Alwyn in 2023, Taylor began dating Matty with their platonic friendship quickly turned romantic.

However after an acrimonious split only months later and several songs on Taylor's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album said to be about Matty, fans were keen to learn what really went on between the pair.

Here is everything you need to know about Taylor and Matty's relationship and what they have said about each other.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dated for a period of time. Picture: Getty

November 2014 – First meeting and dating rumours

Taylor and Matty first crossed paths backstage at a 1975 concert which the 'Shake It Off' singer attended with friends Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez.

The two were pictured together and this appears to be where their decade-long friendship began, with Matty later confirming that the pair swapped numbers at this event.

Shortly after this rumours began swirling that the couple were dating, however Matty shut down these reports, telling Shazam Top 20 at the time: "There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that."

Speaking about the dating rumours, Matty added: "As much as it’d be amazing for me if it did, unfortunately it didn’t."

February 2015 – Brits afterparty

After continuing their friendship, Matty and Taylor were pictured at the Brits afterparty alongside Ellie Goulding and Nick Grimshaw, showing that their connection was still going strong.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were pictured together in 2015. Picture: Getty

January 2023 – Working together

In early 2023 it was revealed Matty and Taylor had worked together on her 'Midnights' album, however their collaboration was ultimately scrapped.

Speaking about his songs with Taylor, Matty told Audacy’s DTS Sound Space: "We actually worked a bit on that, but then the version of it never came out." He continued: "It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing."

Later Taylor attended at 1975 concert with the star showing support for Matty and his bandmates.

May 2023 – Matty attends the Era's tour

Fast forward and Taylor is freshly single following her split from partner of six years Joe Alwyn.

After recently finishing a gig in the Philippines, Matty hotfooted it to Nashville to watch Taylor perform. Whilst Matty was in the audience it appeared that Taylor mouthed the words, "This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you", on stage.

The pair were later seen heading back to Taylor's house after the concert finished, further fuelling dating rumours.

Matty Healy showed his support for Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

May 2023 – Insiders claim the pair are dating

Sources close to the couple confirmed to The Sun that Matty and Taylor were "in love", with the publication reporting: "She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.

"Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.

"But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.

"Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour."

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift were pictured together. Picture: Getty

June 2023 – Matty and Taylor split

Just one month later it was all over as Matty and Taylor parted ways, with sources telling ET: "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they're not really compatible with each other."

They added: "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

April 2024 – Taylor hints at her romance with Matty

Following the release of her album 'The Tortured Poets Department' many fans were convinced some of her hit tunes were about her ex Matty.

The tunes Fresh Out the Slammer, Guilty As Sin?, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived are all believed to be about Matty, however Taylor has not confirmed these reports.

Taylor Swift hinted at her romance with Matty Healy. Picture: Getty

June 2025 – Matty takes a swipe at Taylor

Whilst on stage at Glastonbury Matty appeared to make a dig at Taylor, telling the crowd: "I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation—a poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am. A generational poet. A generational wordsmith."

Many believed that this was a swipe at Taylor's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album, which is thought to be about him.

July 2025 – Matty's mum hits out at Taylor

During an appearance on WHHL, Matty's mum Denise Welch didn't hold back when talking about Taylor, revealing: "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost. Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just—it was tricky."

She added: "She—listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it. Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on."