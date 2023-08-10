When is Taylor Swift's new album released and why is she re-recording her music?

10 August 2023, 11:30

Taylor Swift has announced her new album release date
Taylor Swift has announced her new album release date. Picture: Getty/Twitter/Taylor Swift

By Hope Wilson

Taylor Swift has announced the release date for her new album 1989 (Taylor's version) whilst on her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift, 33, has announced the release date for her much anticipated album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

The Anti-Hero and Bejeweled singer is currently on her Eras tour in the US and is set to take the production overseas with a range of UK tour dates in 2024.

Taylor's original 1989 album was released in 2014 and featured hit songs such as Shake It Off and Blank Space. The album went on to win Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

But why is Taylor Swift re-recording her album, when is 1989 (Taylor's Version) released and when are the UK Eras tour dates?

Taylor Swift surprised fans whilst on tour
Taylor Swift surprised fans whilst on tour. Picture: Getty

Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her 1989 album?

In 2020 Taylor Swift released a statement saying she was re-recording her old music. This was due to a private equity firm called Shamrock Holdings purchasing all of her original music, videos and album art from Taylor's former record company Big Machine Records.

In a Twitter post, the singer explained why she was re-recording her albums and teased what fans can expect from her new recordings.

The superstar wrote: "I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store."

Taylor also posted her letter of response to the private equity group who purchased her music.

The statement Taylor Swift released regarding her albums
The statement Taylor Swift released regarding her albums. Picture: Twitter/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift shared her response to the private equity firm
Taylor Swift shared her response to the private equity firm. Picture: Twitter/Taylor Swift

When is 1989 (Taylor's Version) on sale?

Taylor took to social media this week to reveal that her album 1989 (Taylor's version) will be released on 27th October as well as sharing the new album cover.

Taylor wrote alongside the image:

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site 🩵😎🩵"

Fans were quick to congratulate the singer on her announcement with one Twitter user commenting on her album cover:

"It means everything that Taylor looks so happy in this photo, especially after she didn’t use the photo of her smiling for the original 1989 cover because she didn’t like it. I’m so incredibly proud of her."

Another said: "1989 is one of my favorite Taylor Swift album so I’m excited for this one."

With a third stating: "I’m so happy I love Taylor Swift and I love 1989."

Fans were ecstatic after Taylor Swift's album announcement
Fans were ecstatic after Taylor Swift's album announcement. Picture: Alamy

When is the Eras tour in the UK?

Taylor Swift is currently on tour in the US however she will be performing in the UK next year on the following dates:

7th-9th June- BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

13th-15th June- Anfield, Liverpool

18th June- Principality Stadium, Cardiff

21st June-23rd June and 15th-17th of August- Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift will be on tour in the UK next year
Taylor Swift will be on tour in the UK next year. Picture: Getty

