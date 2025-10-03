Exclusive

Taylor Swift reveals plans for her new era as Life of a Showgirl drops

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift has opened up about her new era.

Taylor Swift has spoken about her new era and revealed what fans can expect from 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Chatting exclusively to Heart, 'The Fate of Ophelia' singer has confessed how she's feeling after becoming engaged to Travis Kelce and how her music has changed over the years.

Following the release of her album– which contains tracks such as Wi$h Li$t and Father Figure– Taylor has revealed what to expect from her new era.

The starlet said: "I love this era. I love this theme of this album. It's so fun to play with. I want to make more music videos. I actually have time to do stuff like that."

Taylor Swift has opened up about her new era. Picture: Heart

When asked by Jamie how her married era will look, the singer confessed: "I just got engaged!"

She added: "These things just happened today. I'm really excited, too. I'm so excited. I love that you're excited, too. And you would absolutely love him. He's the most fun person. I'm sure at some point you guys will get to all hang out."

Taylor went on to reveal how her love life has impacted her music, stating: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things. I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write?

"I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record."

Taylor Swift has revealed how her music has changed after meeting Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."

Taylor Swift has spoken about her new album. Picture: Heart

Taylor went on to chat about her Eras Tour and how she enjoyed involving her fans in the moment.

The singer said: "The Eras Tour, looking out and seeing the cross-generational, you could see this is an entire family. This is a grandchild, a mother, and a grandmother. You're just seeing people having these moments and shared moments together as families. It feels like a huge honour to be a part of something like that. This tour was the first time I saw it so intensely."

Taylor Swift has spoken about her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

She then gave a message to her fans, saying: "Just that I love them and I miss them. I loved seeing them in those crowds every night. I think one thing I wish they knew is how clearly I can see everyone in the crowd and how much I loved seeing them experience the show and experiencing that with them and how fun they make it for me to put out music.

"My little weird Easter egg stuff would not be fun if they didn't truly care about the music I was putting out and that they care about the lyrics. That means the world to me, and that's why I go so full on with the whole releasing music in weird cryptic ways."