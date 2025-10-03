Exclusive

Taylor Swift reveals plans for her new era as Life of a Showgirl drops

3 October 2025, 16:11

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift has opened up about her new era.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has spoken about her new era and revealed what fans can expect from 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Chatting exclusively to Heart, 'The Fate of Ophelia' singer has confessed how she's feeling after becoming engaged to Travis Kelce and how her music has changed over the years.

Following the release of her album– which contains tracks such as Wi$h Li$t and Father Figure– Taylor has revealed what to expect from her new era.

The starlet said: "I love this era. I love this theme of this album. It's so fun to play with. I want to make more music videos. I actually have time to do stuff like that."

Taylor Swift has opened up about her new era
Taylor Swift has opened up about her new era. Picture: Heart

When asked by Jamie how her married era will look, the singer confessed: "I just got engaged!"

She added: "These things just happened today. I'm really excited, too. I'm so excited. I love that you're excited, too. And you would absolutely love him. He's the most fun person. I'm sure at some point you guys will get to all hang out."

Taylor went on to reveal how her love life has impacted her music, stating: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things. I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write?

"I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record."

Taylor Swift has revealed how her music has changed after meeting Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift has revealed how her music has changed after meeting Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."

Taylor Swift has spoken about her new album
Taylor Swift has spoken about her new album. Picture: Heart

Taylor went on to chat about her Eras Tour and how she enjoyed involving her fans in the moment.

The singer said: "The Eras Tour, looking out and seeing the cross-generational, you could see this is an entire family. This is a grandchild, a mother, and a grandmother. You're just seeing people having these moments and shared moments together as families. It feels like a huge honour to be a part of something like that. This tour was the first time I saw it so intensely."

Taylor Swift has spoken about her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift has spoken about her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

She then gave a message to her fans, saying: "Just that I love them and I miss them. I loved seeing them in those crowds every night. I think one thing I wish they knew is how clearly I can see everyone in the crowd and how much I loved seeing them experience the show and experiencing that with them and how fun they make it for me to put out music.

"My little weird Easter egg stuff would not be fun if they didn't truly care about the music I was putting out and that they care about the lyrics. That means the world to me, and that's why I go so full on with the whole releasing music in weird cryptic ways."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and meanings explained

Taylor Swift has spoken about her song Wi$h Li$t

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind Wish List on The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning of The Fate of Ophelia

Taylor Swift explains meaning of The Fate of Ophelia and reveals her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift has revealed all about her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce relationship has changed her music

Taylor Swift revealed her love for Emma Bunton

Taylor Swift fangirls over Spice Girl Emma Bunton in sweet interview

Taylor Swift has opened up about her bachelorette plans

Taylor Swift reveals engagement details and shares bachelorette party plans

Taylor Swift was on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Heart Breakfast here

Patricia Routledge has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge dies aged 96

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift was once just a 13-year-old with a guitar and a dream.

Taylor Swift singing her first song 'Lucky You' aged 13, before anyone knew her name

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray dies after cancer battle

Robbie Williams has opened up about his health

Robbie Williams reveals secret health battle as he confirms diagnosis for first time

Prince William revealed he missed his grandmother dearly.

Prince William admits he 'misses' Queen Elizabeth II in rare emotional interview

Royals

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

Married at First Sight

The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe.

Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with incredible weight loss transformation in new snaps

Celebrities

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has teased a 'Standby' message

Taylor Swift 'Standby' theories revealed ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Married at First Sight

Christmas Gift Guide 2025

Christmas Gift Guide 2025: What to buy your loved ones this festive season

Christmas

Taylor Swift was involved in Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift's heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding revealed

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week.

Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

TV & Movies

Boyzone are back!

Boyzone announce huge reunion show including Mikey Graham in 2026

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 20 years of marriage