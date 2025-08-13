How to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode in the UK

13 August 2025, 11:45

Taylor Swift will reveal more about her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on New Heights
Taylor Swift will reveal more about her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on New Heights. Picture: Instagram/New Heights/Getty

By Hope Wilson

When is Taylor Swift on New Heights and what time does the podcast come out?

Taylor Swift is back with a brand new album and she's going to give us fans all the exciting details during her appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.

After announcing her new record will be titled 'The Life of a Showgirl', speculation is already rife surrounding when the album will be released and which songs will be included.

With the orange and green colour scheme prompting fan theories aplenty, lots of us will be tuning into her podcast episode with Travis and Jason Kelce as she's expected to reveal more details about her 12th album.

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's appearance on New Heights including when it's released and how you can watch.

Taylor Swift is appearing on New Heights
Taylor Swift is appearing on New Heights. Picture: Instagram/New Heights

When is Taylor Swift on New Heights?

Taylor's appearance on New Heights will be dropped at 7pm Eastern time in the US on Wednesday August 13, meaning it will be released at 12am on Thursday August 14 in the UK.

How to watch Taylor Swift on New Heights?

Fans can listen Taylor on the New Heights podcast on Spotify, Global Player and any other podcast service. A full video for the interview is normally posted on the New Heights YouTube channel as well as shorter clips being shared on their Instagram account.

Taylor Swift is joining Travis Kelce on his podcast
Taylor Swift is joining Travis Kelce on his podcast. Picture: Getty

What is the New Heights podcast?

Hosted by brothers and NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, the two stars often chat about the latest sports news as well as their experience in the industry.

They have also interviewed some of the biggest names in the entertainment world including Adam Sandler, Brad Pitt, Caitlin Clark and Ben Affleck.

