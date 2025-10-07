Taylor Swift explains meaning behind Opalite on The Life of a Showgirl

7 October 2025, 09:31

Taylor Swift's song Opalite is rumoured to be about Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole
Taylor Swift's song Opalite is rumoured to be about Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Is Taylor Swift's song Opalite about Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole?

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song 'Opalite', following the release of her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Whilst the record contains other songs such as 'Father Figure', 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Wi$h Li$t', 'Opalite' has become a standout favourite amongst fans, leading many to wonder who the tune is about.

While some fans are convinced the song is about Travis Kelce and subtly throws shade at his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, Taylor herself has now come out to reveal real the meaning behind 'Opalite' and explained the metaphors she used in the catchy hit.

The 'False God' singer began: "When we were writing to this really, like, infectious hooky track, opalite is a manmade opal, so I’ve always loved opals, my mom has always loved opals, kind of like our thing, one of our many things."

Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning behind her song Opalite
Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning behind her song Opalite. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I love the metaphor of a manmade opal and like you also had to make your own happiness in your life. You had to get yourself through some difficult times to get to the positive place you’re in now.

"I really loved the idea that the sort of manmade gemstone jewel, is also a metaphor for your own choosing. Choosing your own path to happiness making it yourself, it was manmade, it didn’t just happen to you. You had to fight for it, you had to work for it, you had to earn it."

However the star has also commented that the track is also about her partner Travis Kelce, leading to speculation she is talking about his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole in one of the verses.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025. Picture: Getty

While it has also been confirmed Travis' birthstone is an opal, the NFL player also fuelled rumours the hit is about him after telling the New Heights podcast: "I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favourite, at least right now. Every time it comes on, I always catch myself.”

He continued: "It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house."

Some fans believe the lyrics in 'Opalite' may be referencing Travis's ex Kayla, with Taylor singing: "You couldn’t understand it / Why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / You were just a pose."

Following the release of the song, an old video of Travis telling Kayla to "get off" her phone went viral, leading eagle-eyed fans to believe Taylor is referencing this moment in the song.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated until 2022
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated until 2022. Picture: Getty

After tune dropped, Kayla reportedly took to Instagram to share a post which some have interpreted as a comeback to Taylor.

The media personality reshared a video of America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks asking contestant Eva Marcille: "How do you compare yourself to the other girls out there?", with Eva responding, "I don't compare myself to other girls. ... I'm no comparison to anyone else."

The Life of a Showgirl has been released
The Life of a Showgirl has been released. Picture: Instagram/Taylor Swift

So far Taylor hasn't confirmed if the song is targeted at Kayla, however some fans have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their theories behind the tune.

One user wrote: "Taylor Swift just called Kayla Nicole out I'm living for TS12"

Another penned: "Taylor clocking Kayla Nicole was not on my bingo card"

Whilst a third added: "Taylor went after Kayla in Opalite"

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Heart Breakfast here:

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

