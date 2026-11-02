Taylor Swift reveals weird quirk husband Travis Kelce deals with

Taylor Swift has revealed the unusual habit she shares with her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The 'Patient Zero' singer opened up about the long-running friendship ritual that even her new husband has had to get used to.

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Taylor Swift has revealed the unusual habit she shares with her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson – and it is something her husband Travis Kelce has to put up with.

The 36-year-old pop superstar opened up about the pair's rather eccentric friendship during a Q&A for the animated film Toy Story 5 on Sunday (November 1).

Speaking to the film's director Andrew Stanton, Taylor revealed she and Abigail have a longstanding tradition of speaking to one another in the voices of characters from the cult 2004 comedy, Napoleon Dynamite.

Taylor Swift explained she and Abigail met after she moved to Nashville . Picture: Getty

And despite both women now being married, the unusual ritual shows no signs of disappearing, even when their husbands are about.

“And we still do this – and it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” Taylor admitted, prompting laughter from the audience.

The singer, who married Kansas City Chiefs star Travis, 37, on July 3, also shared the story of how her friendship with Abigail first began.

Taylor Swift revealed she has a longstanding tradition of speaking in the voices of characters from the cult 2004 comedy Napoleon Dynamite. Picture: Getty

She explained the pair met after she moved to Nashville at the age of 14, when she was navigating the familiar challenge of being the new girl at school.

"I was like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these girls are cool, these are nice girls,’" she recalled.

But it was Abigail who ultimately caught her attention. "There was one girl named Abigail – and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze – and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in Napoleon Dynamite voices," she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in July 2026. Picture: Getty

Taylor was discussing the similarities between herself and Abigail and the animated characters Bonnie and Blaze, whose friendship features in the fifth instalment of the Pixar franchise.

She said the film had resonated with her because of its portrayal of finding somebody who understands your particular brand of eccentricity.

“I’d love to pile on to what Andrew was saying about finding someone who’s the same genre as weird and silly as you are and just why Bonnie and Blaze’s story resonated with me so much,” she said.

"When you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film.”

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