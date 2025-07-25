When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

25 July 2025, 17:22

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.
Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Two musical worlds collided in one unforgettable night as Taylor welcomed Robbie for a soaring rendition of his classic ballad.

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

One is America’s reigning songwriting superstar, the other a British pop icon with a rock ‘n’ roll edge and a catalogue of stadium-shaking anthems.

But when the pair joined forces at Wembley for a surprise duet of Robbie Williams' hit 'Angels', it was unexpected, electric, and unforgettable.

Taylor was deep into the 2018 London leg of her Reputation Stadium Tour, and as it turns out, she had long admired Robbie and was keen to pay tribute while in London.

The crowd exploded when Robbie Williams rose out of the Wembley stage.
The crowd exploded when Robbie Williams rose out of the Wembley stage. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
For Robbie, it marked a welcome moment in front of a roaring crowd who grew up with 'Angels' as a national anthem
For Robbie, it marked a welcome moment in front of a roaring crowd who grew up with 'Angels' as a national anthem. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
Taylor Swift was stunned by the crowd's reaction to Robbie's entrance
Taylor Swift was stunned by the crowd's reaction to Robbie's entrance. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

As for Robbie, it marked a welcome moment in front of a roaring crowd who grew up with 'Angels' as a national anthem for everything from weddings to X Factor auditions.

Known for peppering her tours with special guest appearances, Taylor had already pulled out all the stops for fans across the U.S., bringing out artists like Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Niall Horan.

In secret rehearsals ahead of the show, the pair worked on a stripped-back version of 'Angels', Robbie’s 1997 hit that had become an enduring British classic.

When Taylor played the opening chords of the song on the piano on the night of June 23, the crowd erupted — then exploded as Robbie himself rose out of the stage to join her.

Dressed in a glimmering suit and flashing his signature grin, the ex-Take That star greeted the crowd with outstretched arms while Swift grinned as she continued to play the piano, visibly thrilled.

Known for peppering her tours with special guest appearances, Taylor had already pulled out all the stops for fans across the U.S., bringing out artists like Selena Gomez and Niall Horan.
Known for peppering her tours with special guest appearances, Taylor had already pulled out all the stops for fans across the U.S., bringing out artists like Selena Gomez and Niall Horan. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
As Robbie posted on Instagram after the show: "What an honour to sing with the incomparable Taylor Swift. And thank you Wembley — I'll never forget it."
As Robbie posted on Instagram after the show: "What an honour to sing with the incomparable Taylor Swift. And thank you Wembley — I’ll never forget it.". Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
Robbie later went on to explain it was Taylor's then-boyfriend – english actor Joe Alwyn – who'd suggested he get Robbie to join her on stage.
Robbie later went on to explain it was Taylor's then-boyfriend – english actor Joe Alwyn – who'd suggested he get Robbie to join her on stage. Picture: Getty

What followed was a heart-thumping, goosebump-raising performance of 'Angels' — part ballad, part rock hymn – as the crowd of 90,000 lit up the night sky with phone torches, singing every word back to him.

The duet quickly went viral, with fans and critics alike calling it one of the most memorable moments of Swift’s entire tour.

For Robbie, it was a chance to introduce his timeless hit to a new, global audience, with what felt like an organic moment — a genuine celebration of music and shared joy.

As Robbie posted on Instagram after the show: "What an honour to sing with the incomparable Taylor Swift. And thank you Wembley — I’ll never forget it."

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams - Angels - reputation Stadium Tour

Robbie later went on to explain it was Taylor's then-boyfriend – english actor Joe Alwyn – who'd suggested he get Robbie to join her on stage.

He also said that even Taylor was surprised to learn how popular Robbie was in the UK.

“I think the interesting thing is that Taylor, I think, knew the concept of a ‘Robbie Williams’ somewhere in the world but I don’t think [she] knew anything about me," he said in 2025.

"And I think maybe whoever she was dating at the time was English … said, ‘Hey maybe you should get Robbie Williams.’”

“When I came up through the stage and the audience erupted … you could just see this thing in her face go, ‘Uh? Eh?’ … I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m the mayor of this here. I’m a big deal!’”

Robbie Williams's emotional message to his younger self

Robbie later said of the crowd's reaction when he came on the Wembley stage: "You could just see [Taylor's] face go, 'Uh? Eh?' … I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm the mayor of this here. I'm a big deal!'"
Robbie later said of the crowd's reaction when he came on the Wembley stage: "You could just see [Taylor's] face go, ‘Uh? Eh?’ … I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m the mayor of this here. I’m a big deal!’”. Picture: Getty

The singer then went on to praise Taylor, saying her levels of achivement in the music industry are 'unmatched'.

“I love Taylor Swift. Who doesn’t and who can’t?... There are levels to this stuff, and she is achieving levels that have been unreached, unmatched.

“The poise that she has, and the way that she is navigating very, very unfair things levelled at her… she’s navigating it all so well.”

