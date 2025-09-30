Taylor Swift's heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding revealed
30 September 2025, 13:07
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were treated to a moving speech by Taylor Swift at their wedding.
Taylor Swift's emotional speech to bestie Selena Gomez at her wedding to Benny Blanco has been revealed.
The 'Life of a Showgirl' star played an important part of in the Only Murders in the Building actress' nuptials and even gave a heartfelt speech in front of her peers on Selena's special day.
Despite her album being released on October 3rd, the 'Shake It Off' singer's attention was all on her best friend's wedding last week, with insiders who attended the ceremony breaking their silence and revealing the moving comments she made towards the bride and groom.
A source told US Weekly: "Taylor gave an extremely heartfelt speech at the wedding. She went into depth and talked about how over the years she saw Selena on the floor crying, mentioning exes, Selena having a broken heart, and saying how happy she is that Selena has Benny now."
Taylor added this is was "a best friend's dream for her best friend to find someone like Benny."
Other sources confirmed to the Daily Mail what the 35-year-old said, revealing: "[Taylor] said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationships over the years, they were always there for each other.
"[It was only] when Selena finally came to the realisation that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny."
Selena, Taylor and the rest of her A-list guests appeared to party the whole wedding day, with a source telling PEOPLE: "At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun."
They added: "The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental."
The besties have been firm friends since 2008 when Selena was dating Nick Jones and Taylor was in a relationship with Joe Jones.
Speaking in 2017 about how they met, Selena revealed: "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."
The newlywed bride also revealed she would go to Taylor for love advice, telling Seventeen magazine in 2009: "If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers.
"And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."
Taylor has also been very complimentary towards Selena, telling WSJ. Magazine in 2020: "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."
Selena added: "There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.
"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."
