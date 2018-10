Stars recreate "Thelma and Louise"

Taylor and Shania pay homage to iconic film at Country Music Television awards

The two musicians posed as Thelma and Louise, the roles originally played by Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in the eponymous film.

The stars have posed as the film's heroines to celebrated 20 years since its release.

Shania Twain has also announced that she will be releasing her first single in 6 years, "Today (is your day)", this month.