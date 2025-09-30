Taylor Swift 'Standby' theories revealed ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift has teased a 'Standby' message. Picture: X/Taylor Nation

By Hope Wilson

What does Taylor Swift's 'Standby' message mean? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's album 'The Life of a Showgirl' is set to drop on October 3rd and the 'Fate of Ophelia' singer has revealed her schedule for release weekend, teasing that something may be coming on Saturday October 4th.

In an image shared to social media, the Taylor Nation X account (which is run by Taylor Swift's team) reveals what the starlet will be doing this weekend to promote her album. It states that the new album will be released at 12am ET on Friday, with the official release party happening at 3pm ET the same day as well as Taylor's appearance on The Graham Norton Show being aired on October 3rd.

It then shows that the official release party will be in theatres from Saturday October 4th, with a section titled 'Standby' appearing on the list. So far neither Taylor nor her team have confirmed what this means, however some eagle-eyed fans have come up with their own ideas.

Here are some of the theories surrounding Taylor's mysterious 'Standby' message.

Taylor Swift's weekend schedule has been released. Picture: Twitter/Taylor Nation

Saturday Night Live appearance

Many fans are convinced Taylor will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on October 4th after the show's Instagram account hinted at her arrival.

SNL used the emoji '🔜' which is the same emoji Taylor used whilst promoting her Eras Tour in 2024, and a promo clip from the show involved a clock with one hand pointing at 12, with some believing this signals the release of Taylor's 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

However the show have confirmed that the guests this week are Doja Cat and Bad Bunny, so Taylor being included in the programme may not be happening. We'll have to wait and see on the day!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will drop on October 3rd. Picture: Taylor Swift

Surprise performance with Sabrina Carpenter

Before her major success with 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', Sabrina Carpenter was a guest opener on Taylor's Eras tour.

On October 4th Sabrina is scheduled to perform at the Austin City Limits Festival, and now many fans are convinced Taylor will join her on stage to perform. So far this has not been confirmed, however we're keeping our eyes peeled!

Tour announcement

As with most album releases a tour including a singer's new material is usually imminent. So could Taylor be heading back on tour? Following the success of The Eras Tour in 2023/2024, it wouldn't be surprising if Taylor wants to go on the road again...

Some fans think Taylor Swift may be going on tour. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce's Birthday

October 5th is Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce's birthday, so could 'Standby' have something to do with him? Some fans think it does however without official confirmation this is just one of their many theories.

Eras Tour Documentary

Other theories suggest an Eras Tour documentary could be released on October 4th, after word of a behind-the-scenes film was in the works.

Number 47

During her appearance on the New Heights podcast in which she announced 'The Life of a Showgirl', fans noticed that Taylor mentioned the number 47 multiple times.

Followers are now convinced this was a hint that something is coming on the 4th at 7pm, and they've also linked this number to Taylor's upcoming song 'Fate of Ophelia'.

One X user wrote: "wait a minute… taylor kept mentioning the number 47 on the podcast… ophelia dies in act 4, scene 7 of hamlet… whatever “standby” means is happening on the 4th at 7pm… dots are being connected."