The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

13 August 2025, 12:03

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green
The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' has debuted a colour scheme of orange and green - and fans think they've worked out the significance of the choice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift caused chaos this week when she announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will be her 12th studio album.

Announcing the news on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights - which he hosts alongside brother Jason Kelce - Taylor revealed the name of the album, and shortly after the vinyl, CD and cassette became available for pre-order on her official website.

The colour scheme taking over the official website is that of a glittery orange and a mint green, which was also the colour of the briefcase she pulled the new album from during her appearance on the podcast.

In true Taylor Swift-fan nature, people know that the hitmaker simply doesn't just "choose" a colour scheme and, like all her work, a lot of time and thought goes into every element of her albums. So, having said that, what does the orange and green really mean?

Many fans online are convinced they hold a very special meaning, specifically connected to the Statue of Liberty
Many fans online are convinced they hold a very special meaning, specifically connected to the Statue of Liberty. Picture: Getty

Of course, we don't know for sure the meaning behind the colour choice, however, many fans online are convinced they hold a very special meaning, specifically connected to the Statue of Liberty.

Let's break it down for you. Following the reveal of the colour scheme, many fans took to social media to share theories behind the symbolism, and one that has really stuck around within the Swifty community is this; the orange reflects the colour the Statue of Liberty was in its first years standing, and the green reflects how we see the monument now, faded and green due to chemicals and pollution.

One fan shared the theory online, writing: "A showgirl's life is like copper. Bright & dazzling at first, but time & air turn the shine to patina; still beautiful, but no longer the spotlight’s reflection, the colour scheme is like the Statue of Liberty, it changes colour through time."

The colour scheme is very clear on Taylor Swift's official website
The colour scheme is very clear on Taylor Swift's official website. Picture: Taylor Swift Official Website

For context, the Statue of Liberty is green because its copper surface has developed a natural patina over time. When it was unveiled in 1886, the statue had a shiny reddish-brown colour like a new penny, but exposure to air, water, and pollutants caused the copper to slowly react, forming compounds such as copper carbonate, copper sulphate, and copper chloride.

This chemical process, which took about 20 to 30 years, created the statue's signature blue-green coating. Far from being harmful, the patina actually protects the underlying copper from further corrosion, preserving the monument for generations.

As this theory picked up momentum, fans started looking more into the history of The Statue of Liberty, and one picked up on how the patina of the statue has helped protect the copper, which resulted in this fan theory: "To put it another way, the Statue of Liberty turned green as a symbol of protection. Taylor turned orange as a symbol of self-disclosure. Both are the result of long journeys, but in opposite directions."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' sweet relationship timeline revealed

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time

Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

Love Is Blind

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Some Love Is Blind UK couples are still together

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

Love Is Blind

Taylor Swift will reveal more about her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on New Heights

How to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode in the UK

The Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK cast has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings revealed

Stacey Solomon has revealed her fitness journey

Stacey Solomon reveals secret behind dramatic weight loss as she shares new update

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without his family present

David and Victoria Beckham fear Brooklyn has 'quit the family' after vow renewal snub

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Claire's is 'on the brink of collapse'

Claire's 'on the brink of collapse' as high street favourite calls in administrators

News

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date, tracks, cover art and fan theories
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston says Matthew Perry’s death is ‘for the better’ in devastating confession

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Love Island

There is a correct way to wash your socks

Expert reveals common laundry mistake almost everyone makes

Lifestyle

Millie Macintosh has clarified the timeline between her relationships with Hugo Taylor and Professor Green

Millie Mackintosh explains Hugo Taylor and Professor Green 'cross-over' mistake

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley appears in Toy Story

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley has main role in Toy Story

TV & Movies

Dejon has broken his silence after the release of Surviving Dejon

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on book 'Surviving Dejon' after his brother's sister publishes tell-all

Love Island

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

Fans are desperate to know if Harry and Shakira's rocky romance will last.

Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is airing this month

Ozzy Osbourne documentary date, channel and time revealed

The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics.

Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with special edition stamps featuring iconic scenes

Lifestyle

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island

Dejon said he takes "full accountability" for his actions.

Love Island's Dejon hits back at 'narcissist' claims after relative brands him 'manipulative'

Love Island

A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga

New bombshell claim in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA row revealed

Chris Hughes recalled the moment he told JoJo Siwa he had feelings for her.

Chris Hughes reveals sweet old-fashioned way he confessed his feelings for JoJo Siwa