The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift

By Alice Dear

Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' has debuted a colour scheme of orange and green - and fans think they've worked out the significance of the choice.

Taylor Swift caused chaos this week when she announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will be her 12th studio album.

Announcing the news on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights - which he hosts alongside brother Jason Kelce - Taylor revealed the name of the album, and shortly after the vinyl, CD and cassette became available for pre-order on her official website.

The colour scheme taking over the official website is that of a glittery orange and a mint green, which was also the colour of the briefcase she pulled the new album from during her appearance on the podcast.

In true Taylor Swift-fan nature, people know that the hitmaker simply doesn't just "choose" a colour scheme and, like all her work, a lot of time and thought goes into every element of her albums. So, having said that, what does the orange and green really mean?

Many fans online are convinced they hold a very special meaning, specifically connected to the Statue of Liberty. Picture: Getty

Of course, we don't know for sure the meaning behind the colour choice, however, many fans online are convinced they hold a very special meaning, specifically connected to the Statue of Liberty.

Let's break it down for you. Following the reveal of the colour scheme, many fans took to social media to share theories behind the symbolism, and one that has really stuck around within the Swifty community is this; the orange reflects the colour the Statue of Liberty was in its first years standing, and the green reflects how we see the monument now, faded and green due to chemicals and pollution.

One fan shared the theory online, writing: "A showgirl's life is like copper. Bright & dazzling at first, but time & air turn the shine to patina; still beautiful, but no longer the spotlight’s reflection, the colour scheme is like the Statue of Liberty, it changes colour through time."

The colour scheme is very clear on Taylor Swift's official website. Picture: Taylor Swift Official Website

For context, the Statue of Liberty is green because its copper surface has developed a natural patina over time. When it was unveiled in 1886, the statue had a shiny reddish-brown colour like a new penny, but exposure to air, water, and pollutants caused the copper to slowly react, forming compounds such as copper carbonate, copper sulphate, and copper chloride.

This chemical process, which took about 20 to 30 years, created the statue's signature blue-green coating. Far from being harmful, the patina actually protects the underlying copper from further corrosion, preserving the monument for generations.

As this theory picked up momentum, fans started looking more into the history of The Statue of Liberty, and one picked up on how the patina of the statue has helped protect the copper, which resulted in this fan theory: "To put it another way, the Statue of Liberty turned green as a symbol of protection. Taylor turned orange as a symbol of self-disclosure. Both are the result of long journeys, but in opposite directions."