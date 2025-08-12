Taylor Swift new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date, tracks, cover art and fan theories

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: New Heights Podcast / Taylor Swift

By Alice Dear

As Taylor Swift announces the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, here's everything you need to know, from the release date to the cover art and the fan theories.

Taylor Swift left her fans delighted this week when she announced that her new album, The Life of a Showgirl (which will be her 12th studio album) will be released very soon.

The creator of albums such as Red, 1989, Reputation and Folklore announced the exciting news alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, revealing the cover art which (sadly) was blurred for now.

Following this, Taylor Swift's official website had a huge update, with pre-orders becoming available for the album - all without revealing the cover art and the tracks of the new project.

As we await more details of The Life of a Showgirl, here's everything we know so far - from cover art to release date and all those fan theories.

Did Taylor Swift hint at the colour palette of her new album during the Eras Tour? Picture: Getty

How did Taylor Swift announce her new album?

Taylor Swift announced that she had a new album coming out during an appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

She told Jason: "So I wanted to show you something," before pulling out a mint green briefcase with the letters TS on it, and revealing that within it is the vinyl cover of her new album (which was blurred out).

"This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl," she told Jason, who screamed in delight before Travis shouted: "TS 12!"

The New Heights podcast releases new episodes every Wednesday, meaning that on August 13 we may get more details - including what the cover of the album looks like.

Taylor Swift revealed the release of a new album during an appearance on the New Heights podcast. Picture: New Heights Podcast / Taylor Swift

When is Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date?

At the moment, there is no official release date for Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On the official Taylor Swift website, you can pre-order the album in the form of a vinyl, cassette and CD, which comes with The Life of a Showgirl poster.

When you go to order this, the information shows that the item will ship before October 13th 2025 - however, they have added that that this is not the official release date, which is set to be announced separately.

What songs are on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'?

At the moment, there are no track lists of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, but we'll make sure to update this page as soon as more details are released.

The colour scheme is very clear on Taylor Swift's official website. Picture: Taylor Swift Official Website

What is the cover art of Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'?

With the album cover of The Life of a Showgirl being kept under-wraps for now, there's not a lot we know about the cover art for Taylor Swift's new album.

What we do know, however, is the colour scheme of the entire project; mint green and glittery orange. These colours appear on the briefcase Taylor was holding in the New Heights podcast, and appears on her official website.

It looks like we've seen that green and orange combination before... Picture: Taylor Swift / YouTube

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' fan theories

With the upcoming release of a new Taylor Swift album comes her loyal fanbase, all trying to work out details about the new project.

Firstly, fans have spotted that this colour combination of mint green and orange is not new for Taylor, with many sharing a clip from the music video Anti-Hero where the artist stands in a mint green bathroom, joined by another version of herself dressed in orange sparkles.

Other fans think the orange and mint green colours of the album reflect the Statue of Liberty, which was an orange shade back in 1886, and has now become a mint green colour.

The colour scheme - the copper and oxidized turquoise; I wonder if it’s alluding to two difference perspectives of her life as a Showgirl? Like the bright copper being when things were exciting and new, then the turquoise being after age/experience. #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl pic.twitter.com/64tkAsIEh8 — Cassie ❤️‍🔥 (@yvrswiftie) August 12, 2025

Looking more into this theory, one fan pointed out the lyrics in Bad Blood: "What was shiny? Now it's all rusted," connecting the two together. They wrote: "The colour scheme - the copper and oxidized turquoise; I wonder if it’s alluding to two difference perspectives of her life as a Showgirl? Like the bright copper being when things were exciting and new, then the turquoise being after age/experience."

Another spot online from a fan is that the Taylor Swift website now has a section called '4:11:54,' some people think this could be how long the album is, others think it could be a countdown to the release date.