Taylor Swift's confirmed celebrity guest list for her wedding revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated celebrity events in recent memory. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping wedding details under wraps, but several A-list guests have already confirmed they'll be attending.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated celebrity events in recent memory.

While the couple are keeping many details under wraps, several famous faces have already confirmed they'll be at the high profile nuptials.

The music superstar and NFL player announced their engagement in August 2025 and are expected to marry in the near future, although the exact date and location remain closely guarded secrets.

Taylor has previously hinted that narrowing down the wedding guest list won't be an issue.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, she joked: "The only stressful weddings are ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a high profile celebrity guest list for their wedding. Picture: Getty

"And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I'm not gonna do that."

Instead, she laughed that "anyone I've ever talked to" would receive an invitation.

Which celebrities are attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Ed Sheeran

Although Ed has never publicly confirmed receiving an invitation, Taylor all but suggested he would not only attend but could also end up performing.

During an interview, Taylor was asked whether the singer-songwriter would be providing the entertainment.

Taylor replied: "It would be hard to keep him from it, I think! That's the thing, he's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' It's like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you'll be on it.'

"He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want."

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been close friends in the music business for decades. Picture: Getty

Suki Waterhouse

Singer and actress Suki, who supported Taylor during the London leg of the Eras Tour, has also confirmed she'll be attending.

Speaking to Variety, Suki joked she might use the event to gather ideas for her own future wedding to fiancé Robert Pattinson.

"Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?" she said.

"I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration. It will be amazing."

Suki Waterhouse joked she might use the event to gather ideas for her own future wedding to fiancé Robert Pattinson. Picture: Getty

Graham Norton

Talk show host Graham appears to have secured an invitation after Taylor personally invited him during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025.

Responding at the time, he said: "If you're inviting me, it's very big."

Later, on his Wanging On podcast, Graham teased listeners by saying: "I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs."

He later clarified in January 2026 he had not actually signed anything and the remark had been "so obviously a joke."

Graham Norton appears to have secured an invitation after Taylor personally invited him during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025. Picture: Getty

Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff

While Zoë hasn't spoken publicly about the wedding, a source close to Taylor told People the actress had received an invitation, despite rumours of a fallout between the pair.

Her fiancé Harry Styles is reportedly due to perform a concert in London on the same evening.

Meanwhile, Taylor's close friend and long-time collaborator Jack also hinted he expects to be there.

Asked on NBC's Today whether he had "any big weddings this summer", Jack smiled and replied: "Uh, I hope. Yeah, I hope so, man."

Given Taylor attended Jack's own 2023 wedding to Margaret Qualley, fans are expecting the couple to return the favour.

Taylor's close friend and long-time collaborator Jack also hinted he expects to be there (pictured with Zoe Kravitz in 2024). Picture: Getty

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Travis's brother Jason has also spoken publicly about the upcoming wedding, saying he's looking forward to celebrating the special day.

Speaking at his Team 62 fundraiser, Jason said: "Obviously very excited, very excited for my brother, obviously a big moment for him. I'm very happy for both of them and looking forward to celebrating with them."

His wife Kylie, however, has made it clear she won't be revealing any inside information.

On her Not Gonna Lie podcast she said: "Quit asking me and me and my mother-in-law [Donna Kelce] about upcoming nuptials. Nobody's f---ing telling you anything."

Travis' brother Jason (pictured with wife Kylie) has spoken publicly about the upcoming wedding, saying he's looking forward to celebrating the special day. Picture: Getty

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy also appeared to confirm he'll be attending after being asked about the wedding.

"Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going," he joked.

Andy also shared his happiness for the couple, adding: "Those guys, I'm so happy for 'em. When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them. They're in love, and that's the most important thing."

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy also appeared to confirm he'll be attending after being asked about the wedding. Picture: Getty

George Kittle

American football star and San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle has officially confirmed he's on the guest list and also revealed one surprising request from the couple.

Speaking to ExtraTV he explained: "They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin."

American football star George Kittle pictured with Travis Kelce in 2024. Picture: Getty

Read more: