Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement - and show off huge diamond ring

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement. Picture: Taylor Swift / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married after the NFL player got down on one knee to propose to the popstar.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, sharing pictures of the moment the athlete proposed to the hitmaker in a garden of roses.

The singer, who recently revealed the upcoming release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and the NFL star shared their engagement news on August 26, 2025, through a joint Instagram post.

The photos showed Travis down on one knee in a flower-filled garden as Taylor leaned into him smiling. Another close-up revealed her engagement ring; a vintage-style old mine brilliant-cut diamond set in a gold bezel, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Their caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The playful line didn’t go unnoticed by fans, many of whom immediately connected it to Taylor's track So High School from her latest album.

The song, believed to be about Kelce, includes references that echo the couple's relationship, making the caption a subtle nod to their love story.

Taylor and Travis’ relationship began in the summer of 2023, when Travis admitted on his podcast that he had tried, and failed, to give Swift a friendship bracelet during one of her Eras Tour shows.

What started as a casual, lighthearted story quickly grew into one of pop culture's most high-profile romances.

By Autumn of that year, Taylor was regularly spotted at Kansas City Chiefs games, often seen cheering alongside Travis family. In return, Travis supported Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour - even making a surprise appearance on stage with her in London.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared alongside one another on the New Heights podcast, where the star announced the release of her new album. Picture: New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently reflected on how they first met on an episode of New Heights in August 2025, where the hitmaker announced the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor revealed that the podcast, which Travis shares with his brother, Jason Kelce, "got her a boyfriend," after the NFL player spoke openly about his admiration for the singer after attending The Eras Tour in 2023.

Travis said he was hoping to meet Taylor backstage to give her a friendship bracelet, but was gutted when it didn't happen. According to Taylor, he then used the podcast as a "personal dating app" in order to get in contact with her.

"All [this] started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor recalled: “We started hanging out right after that."

He also said he was "the luckiest man in the world", while talking about his relationship with Taylor.