Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce relationship has changed her music

3 October 2025

By Hope Wilson

Taylor Swift has revealed all about her relationship with Travis Kelce and confessed how being in love has impacted her songwriting.

Taylor Swift has disclosed how her music has changed since falling in love with her fiancée Travis Kelce.

The 'Father Figure' singer joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton to discuss her new album The Life of a Showgirl, where she discussed her engagement to Travis and revealed all about her dazzling ring.

Speaking about her engagement ring, Taylor revealed Travis designed the sparkler, saying: "He designed it with this amazing jeweller, Kindred Lubeck is her name. She does all of her gold engraving by hand."

She continued: "I'd shown him a video a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out. When I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made that!' Also, 'you listened to me!'"

Taylor Swift has opened up about her engagement to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift has opened up about her engagement to Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Taylor concluded: "He did amazing. It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow and that's a flex."

Emma then asked Taylor if she'd planned her hen do yet, with the singer confessing: "Everyone's scattered across the world is the thing. It's like you would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life.

"But I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person. So I haven't actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about that."

Speaking about the girls she would invite on her bachelorette party, Taylor added: "Oh, they're so fun. They're great fun. They're so fun, but they're so busy. Do you know what I mean?"

Taylor Swift has revealed how her music has changed after meeting Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift has revealed how her music has changed after meeting Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

She also revealed she was looking forward to her upcoming nuptials after Jamie confessed he was excited for her to wed.

Taylor said: "I'm really excited, too. I'm so excited. I love that you're excited, too and you would absolutely love him. He's the most fun person. I'm sure at some point you guys will get to all hang out."

Emma then went on to remind Taylor about Travis joining her on stage at her Eras Tour in 2024, with the singer stating: "He's just never been nervous about anything in his entire life. It's pretty fun."

Jamie then asked if her fiancée has a "sensitive side" to which Taylor disclosed: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. Yeah. It's great. He's all the things.

"He's fun and vibrant and has this infectious personality and makes me laugh so much. There's a line in the song that says that you just wanted a best friend who you think is hot, that's it!"

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage at her Eras Tour in London
Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage at her Eras Tour in London. Picture: Getty

Taylor then went on to discuss the difference between writing songs whilst single versus in a relationship, saying: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things.

"I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write? I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record.

"I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023 when the songstress attended one of Travis' football games alongside his mum Donna.

Rumours of a relationship reached new heights in October of the same year when they were spotted holding hands at a SNL party. Shortly after this the singing superstar was pictured wearing a friendship bracelet with Travis' jersey number, 87, on it.

Since then the pair have been inseparable with Travis often seen supporting his partner on her Eras Tour, even joining her on stage at her London Wembley date in 2024.

On August 26th 2025 the couple announced their engagement with a sweet post on Instagram, with Taylor penning: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

