Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement rumours

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. Picture: New Heights Podcast / Getty

By Alice Dear

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first meet? How long have they been together? Are they engaged? Here's all your questions about the celebrity couple, answered.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have opened up about their relationship during her first appearance on his podcast, New Heights, which he hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

The hitmaker - who recently announced the upcoming release of her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl as well as the meaningful track list - and the NFL Chiefs player have been together for around two years now, and have revealed that they are now living together.

With the relationship going so well, and with fans obsessed with this pair, it is no wonder that there are a lot of questions about their romance - including 'are they engaged?'

As Taylor and Travis open up about their relationship, here's a look inside their romance and what they have said about one another.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared alongside one another on the New Heights podcast, where the star announced the release of her new album. Picture: New Heights Podcast

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reflected on how they first met on an episode of New Heights in August 2025, where the hitmaker announced the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor revealed that the podcast, which Travis shares with his brother, Jason Kelce, "got her a boyfriend," after the NFL player spoke openly about his admiration for the singer after attending The Eras Tour in 2023.

Travis said he was hoping to meet Taylor backstage to give her a friendship bracelet, but was gutted when it didn't happen. According to Taylor, he then used the podcast as a "personal dating app" in order to get in contact with her.

"All [this] started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor recalled: “We started hanging out right after that."

He also said he was "the luckiest man in the world", while talking about his relationship with Taylor.

Travis Kelce has appeared on stage with Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together?

While it had been rumoured Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were dating for several months, it wasn't until September 24, 2023 when they went public with their romance.

At the time, Taylor appeared at one of Travis' football games, dressed in Chiefs red and cheering on her boyfriend alongside his mum.

The official debut of their relationship happened in October 2023 when the pair attended a SNL party together, holding hands. Around the same time, Taylor was pictured wearing a friendship bracelet with Travis' jersey number, 87, on it.

Taylor Swift has been seen supporting Travis Kelce at games. Picture: Getty

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

No, as far as we know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not engaged.

The pair have been together for around two years now, and with fans obsessed with the couple's every move, it's no wonder they're waiting for the pair to tie the knot.

We do know, however, that the couple are now living together, revealing in a New Heights episode that they have been taking part in sourdough baking, sewing and even considering adopting an otter.

It wasn't until September 24, 2023 when they went public with their romance. Picture: Getty

What have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said about each other?

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep many details of their relationship private, they have both spoken openly about their admiration for one another in interviews.

Travis once explained to the Times of India that being with Taylor made him feel "normal", and in another interview with GQ said: "Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people … When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love."

Meanwhile, Taylor has also shared some nuggets of information about her relationship with Travis, delivering this through her songs and performances.

During a show in Buenos Aires for The Eras Tour, Taylor changed the lyrics of her song Karma to: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me".