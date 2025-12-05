Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details revealed including special date, venue and bachelorette

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are busy planning the biggest wedding of 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? And where's the venue? Here's everything we know so far about the biggest showbiz wedding of 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet in 2025 when they confirmed the huge and exciting news they were engaged.

And it seems the billionaire pop star and her American football player are wasting no time with the wedding plans as it's reported they've just secured a very special wedding date.

Looking to officially become Mr and Mrs in 2026, small details of Taylor and Travis's wedding are starting to emerge, including venues and bachelorette ideas, and the whole world is busy getting excited with them.

So what do we know so far about the big wedding day? Here's all the reports and rumours for Taylor and Travis's big day as we hear them.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a very specific wedding date they're after. Picture: Getty

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

It's no surprise to hear Taylor had a very specific date she wanted to get married on and according to Page Six, that date is Saturday 13th June 2026.

All Swifty fans will know how much the number 13 means to the 'The Fate of Ophelia' singer as she's often spoken about her connection to the number. She's said: "Whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing. I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates."

Where are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

Of course, nothing has been confirmed but the reports suggest Taylor and Travis have their eye on Ocean House in Watch Hill in Rhode Island.

The venue is somewhere Taylor has had an eye on for a while as she also owns a holiday home/mansion there.

However, of course, the venue they have chosen is typically booked out for the date they want but it's been suggested Taylor has dug into her billionaire net worth pockets to make an offer that bride and groom couldn't refuse.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are sparing no expense for their big day. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift having a bachelorette party?

She may be one of the most recognisable stars on the planet but that won't stop the 'Opalite' singer from having multiple.

Taylor is said to be planning three big trips alongside her bridesmaids which includes Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. It's thought they will be heading to some of her favourite spots including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas and Italy.

A source told The Sun: "The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond."

READ MORE: