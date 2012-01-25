Taylor Swift visits Princess Diana Memorial

The American popstar paid visit to Hyde Park tribute fountain

Swift is said to be in London to start rehearsals on the film version of hugely popular musical "Les Miserables".

The 22-year-old musician made the most of the British capital by doing a spot of shopping with friends in Portobello and also paid a visit to the Princess Diana Memorial fountain in Hyde Park.

Taylor was spotted taking photos of the memorial and spent quite some time paying her respects to the symbolic fountain.

The singer later moved on to Old Bond Street for a spot of chocolate shopping.