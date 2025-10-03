Taylor Swift explains meaning behind Wish List on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive

By Hope Wilson

What does Wi$h Li$t mean? Taylor Swift explains The Life of a Showgirl song.

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song Wi$h Li$t on her album 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

The star joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton to chat about her new record and confirmed which track is her favourite.

With songs including 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Father Figure' and many others on the album, Taylor has confessed that Wi$h Li$t is the song she enjoys the most and explained the meaning behind the lyrics.

Speaking exclusively to Heart, Taylor also confessed that her partner Travis Kelce has been instrumental in her music.

Taylor Swift joined Heart Breakfast to discuss her new album. Picture: Heart

Wi$h Li$t meaning

Speaking about her track, Taylor revealed her favourite song on the album, saying: "I think it might be Wi$h Li$t. It's a song that was actually the last song that we made for the album. It was the song where after we finished it, I was like, 'Oh, we're done. We're good. We're done with this. This is the final piece.'

"It's a really dreamy song. It's a really romantic song. It's all about... It details all these different things that people aspire to have in their lives and all the wishes that people are making all over the world of things in their lifestyle or things they want to buy or places they want to go. Then in the course, it talks about what mine would be. I'm really into that one."

The Life of a Showgirl has been released. Picture: Instagram/Taylor Swift

She also explained the meaning behind 'The Fate of Ophelia', revealing: "She was driven mad by love. And so the play on it, the hook is like, someone comes into your life and rescues you from the fate of being driven mad by love."

Taylor went on to reveal how being in love has impacted her song writing, saying: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things.

"I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write? I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record."

Taylor Swift has spoken about her new songs. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025. Picture: Getty

Taylor also had a message for her fans, stating: "Just that I love them and I miss them. I loved seeing them in those crowds every night. I think one thing I wish they knew is how clearly I can see everyone in the crowd and how much I loved seeing them experience the show and experiencing that with them and how fun they make it for me to put out music.

"My little weird Easter egg stuff would not be fun if they didn't truly care about the music I was putting out and that they care about the lyrics. That means the world to me, and that's why I go so full on with the whole releasing music in weird cryptic ways."