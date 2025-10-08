Taylor Swift reveals secret meaning behind Wood on The Life of a Showgirl

8 October 2025, 12:11

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song Wood
Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song Wood. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Is Taylor Swift's song 'Wood' about Travis Kelce? Here is everything The Life of a Showgirl singer has said about the hit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning behind her song 'Wood' after The Life of a Showgirl track caused a stir on social media.

Along with songs such as 'Opalite', 'Fate of Ophelia', 'Father Figure', 'Cancelled!', 'Ruin the Friendship', 'Actually Romantic' and 'Wi$h Li$t', 'Wood' has become a fan favourite, with its lyrics becoming a hot topic online.

After listening to the words, fans became convinced this song was about Taylor's partner Travis Kelce after the singer made references to a "hard rock", which many believed was about her engagement ring.

Revealing the meaning behind her song, Taylor said: "Wood is a song about superstitions, very popular superstitions. Knocking on wood, black cat, stepping on a crack and things like that."

Taylor Swift's song Wood is about Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's song Wood is about Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

The singer also told Amazon Music: "It’s a love story,. [It’s] about using, as a plot device, popular superstitions [and] good luck charms, bad luck charms and all these different ways we have decided things are good luck or bad luck—like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat."

Whilst she has claimed the song is about superstitions, Taylor later admitted it was actually about Travis, however it wasn't always meant to be that way.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Taylor confirmed: "I brought this into the studio and I was like I want to do a throwback, timeless-sounding song and I have this idea about ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood’ and it would be all these superstitions. It really started out in a very innocent place."

She continued: "I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since 2023
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since 2023. Picture: Getty

Many of the lyrics which point towards Travis include, "The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (ah) / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (manhood) / I ain't gotta knock on wood."

Taylor seems to reference Travis' podcast New Heights, with the singer announcing her new album on the podcast back in August.

She also sings, "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way", with many believing this is about her engagement ring.

Travis has also commented on the song, after discussing it with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce during a New Height podcast episode.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025. Picture: Getty

During the episode, Jason asked his brother if he liked 'Wood' and stated: "Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?"

A coy Travis responded: "No, any song that she references me in is very..." before Jason cut in, "That's not just any song. This is a very specific you."

Taylor's partner added: "I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way."

However Jason pressed: "It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing." He went on to quote the lyrics, stating: "Redwood tree ain't hard to see... I thought redwood, that's a little bit, that's a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, 'Japanese maple sometimes can see.'"

Jason went on to add: "That song's great though. The freaking beat to that song is fantastic and that's right up my alley, so well done. I think it's a great song."

"I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that."

Jason Kelce teased Travis Kelce about the song
Jason Kelce teased Travis Kelce about the song. Picture: Getty

Fans have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the lyrics of 'Wood' with one user writing: "taylor writing the smallest man who ever lived about matty and wood about travis is very funny to ME."

Another added: "taylor should've accepted the superbowl offer and performed Wood and asked the audience to give it up for Travis kelce but idk."

While a third wrote: "Taylor saying wood started out innocent and she’s not sure how it turned into that is hilarious. Travis probably visited and then it turned into that."

