Team GB claim best Olympics Gold Medal haul in 104 years

Sir Chris Hoy becomes Great Britain's most successful Olympian of all time as Team GB take their Gold Medal tally to a whopping 22.

Hoy won the keirin to overtake Sir Steve Redgrave's record of five Golds, while Laura Trott won Gold in the omnium.



Triathlete Alistair Brownlee and the dressage team also took Gold as Team GB beat their total of the 19 they won in Beijing four years ago.



It's truly fitting that Team GB should break such a record on home turf as London hosts the Olympics for the first time since 1948.

There can be no doubt that our Olympians have inspired a generation - here's hoping they win more Golds. Come on Team GB!