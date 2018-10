Team GB sing Queen's Dont Stop Me Now

Watch the video of Team GB capping off an amazing Olympics by singing Queen's classic song Don't Stop Me Now…

Olympic gold medallists Jessica Ennis, Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Pete Reed are joined by their fellow Team GB stars to mime to the 1979 single.



The video, recorded by Adidas, is a timely celebration of the success of the Olympics that captures the positive feeling in the UK right now.



Well, what are you waiting for? Watch the video below: