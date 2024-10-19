Inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's marriage: From how they met to when they had children

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been together for over two decades. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

When did Tess Daly marry TV presenter Vernon Kay? And what was the cheating scandal? Here's everything you need to know about the showbiz couple.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been one of showbiz's favourite couples for more than two decades after they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2023.

With two children together, a beautiful home in Buckinghamshire and a whole lot of experiences and memories from their romance, things are better and stronger than ever for the two.

So how did Tess and Vernon actually meet? And when did they get married and have children?

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship including what happened during the public sexting scandal.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly met when they both first entered the TV world. Picture: Getty

How did Tess Daly and Vernon Kay meet?

Both Tess and Vernon were trying to tackle the TV scene at the same time with Vernon hosting T4 and Tess, being on SMTV.

Their paths eventually crossed in 2001 when they were tasked with recreating a Britney Spears video together and it wasn't long before they began dating.

Talking about their connection, Tess once said: "I couldn’t imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you."

When did Tess Daly and Vernon Kay get married?

Two years after they first met, Tess and Vernon were walking up the aisle on their wedding day in September 2003.

They married in a beautiful ceremony in Vernon's hometown with the groom saying he was "over the moon".

On their tenth wedding anniversary, the former Family Fortune presenter arranged a surprise vow renewal in the south of France with their two children in attendance.

Tess and Vernon have two grown daughters together. Picture: Getty

What was the Vernon Kay sexting scandal?

A tough time for the couple was when Vernon was forced to publicly apologise to wife Tess following his sexting scandal with a model.

At the time, the TV presenter, who regularly features on Loose Women, said: "Tess is extremely upset about this and we’re working through it. But in some ways, I’m glad this story has come out. It feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.

"I’m so sorry. I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.I’ve disappointed and let down a lot of people. To my family and everybody, I’m very sorry."

Who are Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's children?

The couple during their marriage welcomed two daughters - Phoebe who was born in 2004 and Amber who was born in 2009.

Tess and Vernon are pretty protective of their family life but have been happy to share photos of their children on social media and updates from their lives.

Talking about fatherhood, the former model told the Daily Mail: "We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it’s important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development.

"Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that’s a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that’s really important."