The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

25 July 2025, 15:52

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter.
Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter. Picture: Alamy/Hampshire Police

By Claire Blackmore

Legendary Scottish actor Jeff Stewart, who played PC Reg Hollis in The Bill for 24 years, helped officers tackle a suspect to the ground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bill actor Jeff Stewart turned real-life policeman earlier this week when he helped the force arrest a fleeing shoplifter in Southampton.

The ITV star, who played PC Reg Hollis in the long-running drama for 24 years, assisted officers in handcuffing a thief who was trying to escape on a bicycle in Hampshire.

After chasing the criminal down the street, one policeman handcuffed the suspect while Jeff, 69, sat on his legs to keep him still before revealing his famous identity.

Following the tense turn of events, he was caught on bodycam explaining how his former role might have had something to do with his detaining skills.

Officers making an arrest in Southampton are aided by TV's PC Reg Hollis

As one of the cops thanked the telly legend for his help, Jeff replied: "No sure, man. Well, I was in The Bill for 24 years. In the TV show."

The member of the Hampshire force replied: "In the TV show?"

To which Jeff confirmed: "In The Bill. Yeah, I played Reg."

Jeff (left) played PC Reg Hollis in the ITV police drama.
Jeff (left) played PC Reg Hollis in the ITV police drama. Picture: Alamy

The dramatic footage captured the actor grinning with delight as he talked about his old job, prompting the policeman to ask him for a selfie once the suspect had been secured.

"Can we have a photo with you after?," the officer said.

"Yeah. You're good now, right?," checked Jeff.

Police asked Jeff for a photo following the incident.
Police asked Jeff for a photo following the incident. Picture: Alamy

After the incident went viral online, a spokesperson for Southampton Police addressed the unusual coincidence and referenced his iconic ex-role.

They said: "In policing you always expect the unexpected, but this really wasn’t on The Bill for today.

"Officers from Bargate NPT were in town when they were alerted by staff at Co-op in Ocean Way to a suspected shoplifter, who attempted to make good his escape on a bicycle.

"He then proceeded to fly over the handlebars of said bicycle, before officers pounced to make their arrest.

"To their surprise, local TV legend Jeff Stewart came to their aid by sitting on the suspect’s legs while officers put him in cuffs."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed

Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

Netflix

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million

How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team.

Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Love Island

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession

Lauren and Harrison have hinted they may be moving in together

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reveal they're moving in together despite fan backlash

Love Island

Harry is confronted by Helena

Love Island first look sees furious Helena confront Harry in tense scenes

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Primark shoppers have discovered a new £4 item that could rival Labubus.

Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

Lifestyle

Farnham FC has revealed Harry's salary.

Love Island’s Harry’s eye-watering football earnings explained as club reveals wages

Love Island

Tamzin Outhwaite, 54, has revealed that her eldest child, 17-year-old Flo, is transgender

Tamzin Outhwaite reveals eldest child, 17, is transgender

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her late dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne posts heart-wrenching tribute to 'best friend' Ozzy Osbourne following shock death
Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.

When Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly sang stunning duet at Buckingham Palace

The Grafties are back on Love Island

All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa

Love Island

Hulk Hogan has died

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies, aged 71

Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason he hasn't asked Lauren to be his girlfriend

Love Island

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island

Yasmin and Blu are exploring their connection

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Blu flirt while Jamie watches on

Love Island

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him when he came out of the villa

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him over controversial behaviour

Love Island

Liam Neeson has spoken about his relationship with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson reveals his favourite thing about Pamela Anderson

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, just weeks after a powerful final farewell performance in his home city of Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne's last performance weeks before his death is heartbreaking

Tom Holland stunned the world with an unforgettable appearance on the American TV show Lip Sync Battle

When Tom Holland’s 'Umbrella' performance shocked everyone – including Zendaya

Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple

Love Island's Harrison says Conor will get back with Megan following her shock return

Love Island