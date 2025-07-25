The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter. Picture: Alamy/Hampshire Police

By Claire Blackmore

Legendary Scottish actor Jeff Stewart, who played PC Reg Hollis in The Bill for 24 years, helped officers tackle a suspect to the ground.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Bill actor Jeff Stewart turned real-life policeman earlier this week when he helped the force arrest a fleeing shoplifter in Southampton.

The ITV star, who played PC Reg Hollis in the long-running drama for 24 years, assisted officers in handcuffing a thief who was trying to escape on a bicycle in Hampshire.

After chasing the criminal down the street, one policeman handcuffed the suspect while Jeff, 69, sat on his legs to keep him still before revealing his famous identity.

Following the tense turn of events, he was caught on bodycam explaining how his former role might have had something to do with his detaining skills.

Officers making an arrest in Southampton are aided by TV's PC Reg Hollis

As one of the cops thanked the telly legend for his help, Jeff replied: "No sure, man. Well, I was in The Bill for 24 years. In the TV show."

The member of the Hampshire force replied: "In the TV show?"

To which Jeff confirmed: "In The Bill. Yeah, I played Reg."

Jeff (left) played PC Reg Hollis in the ITV police drama. Picture: Alamy

The dramatic footage captured the actor grinning with delight as he talked about his old job, prompting the policeman to ask him for a selfie once the suspect had been secured.

"Can we have a photo with you after?," the officer said.

"Yeah. You're good now, right?," checked Jeff.

Police asked Jeff for a photo following the incident. Picture: Alamy

After the incident went viral online, a spokesperson for Southampton Police addressed the unusual coincidence and referenced his iconic ex-role.

They said: "In policing you always expect the unexpected, but this really wasn’t on The Bill for today.

"Officers from Bargate NPT were in town when they were alerted by staff at Co-op in Ocean Way to a suspected shoplifter, who attempted to make good his escape on a bicycle.

"He then proceeded to fly over the handlebars of said bicycle, before officers pounced to make their arrest.

"To their surprise, local TV legend Jeff Stewart came to their aid by sitting on the suspect’s legs while officers put him in cuffs."