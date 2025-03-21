The Corrs at Nocturne Live 2025: How to get tickets, venue and full line-up

21 March 2025

The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia will take to the stage at Blenheim Palace for Nocturne Live 2025
The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia will take to the stage at Blenheim Palace for Nocturne Live 2025. Picture: Getty / PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia will take to the stage at Blenheim Palace for Nocturne Live 2025 - here's how you can get your tickets.

The Corrs, one of the most successful musical acts to come out of Ireland, will continue their comeback tour with a special performance at Blenheim Palace for Nocturne Live 2025.

The band, made up of Andrea, Caroline, Sharon and Jim Corr, are best known for their hits What Can I Do?, Breathless and Runaway, and have sold 40 million albums worldwide during their career.

They recently returned to touring after an eight year hiatus and will now bring their musical talents to the stage of Nocturne Live, with other headliners including Gary Barlow, CHIC and Richard Ashcroft performing across the four-day music festival.

Speaking of performing together at Blenheim Palace, The Corrs said: "Being asked to return to perform again at Blenheim Palace is an absolute privilege - this historic venue holds a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable evening in this extraordinary setting.”

Here's everything you need to know about The Corrs at Nocturne Live, how to get tickets and more.

The Corrs will be performing at Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace on Saturday, June 21 2025
The Corrs will be performing at Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace on Saturday, June 21 2025. Picture: PH

When are The Corrs performing at Nocturne Live?

The Corrs will be performing at Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace on Saturday, June 21 2025.

This will be the third night of the music festival, with Natalie Imbruglia also performing at the Palace on the same night.

Who else is performing at Nocturne Live?

Here's the full lineup for Nocturne Live 2025:

Thursday June 19th

  • Richard Ashcroft
  • Lightning Seeds
  • The Zutons

Friday June 20th

  • Gary Barlow
  • Beverley Knight

Saturday June 21st

  • The Corrs
  • Natalie Imbruglia

Sunday June 22nd

  • Nile Rodgers & CHIC
  • En Vogue
  • Shalamar

How to get tickets for The Corrs at Nocturne Live

You can buy tickets to see The Corrs at Nocturne Live here.

