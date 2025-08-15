The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to film in New York City this summer, here's all the latest behind-the-scene pictures.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in the works, with Meryl Streep returning as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

The old cast, and some of the new - including - Patrick Brammall, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley - have been pictured filming various scenes for the film in New York City, giving us a glimpse at where the high-fashionistas are now and - more importantly - what they're wearing.

Anne's character, Andy, whose outfits once made Miranda go on a 10-minute long rant about the colour blue, appears to have had a huge glow-up, rocking stylish and fashionable ensembles on set. Meanwhile, Meryl is dressed in the classic Miranda look - chic, simple and timeless. Emily (as a very different Emily) has also had her look evolve, with bleach blonde hair featuring in one scene.

Here's a look at all the best pictures from behind-the-scenes and on-set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on the Upper East Side of New York
Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on the Upper East Side of New York. Picture: Getty
Looks like it's a bad day for Andy Sachs!
Looks like it's a bad day for Andy Sachs! Picture: Getty
Kenneth Branagh appears to have a role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as he is seen filming with Anne Hathaway in New York
Kenneth Branagh appears to have a role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as he is seen filming with Anne Hathaway in New York. Picture: Getty
Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are reunited on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2
Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are reunited on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Emily Blunt sports a new look while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2
Emily Blunt sports a new look while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt film a scene for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a restaurant
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt film a scene for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a restaurant. Picture: Getty
It looks like high-fashion Emily has a new look for The Devil Wears Prada 2
It looks like high-fashion Emily has a new look for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
In classic Andy Sachs nature, Anne Hathaway is seen running across the streets of New York
In classic Andy Sachs nature, Anne Hathaway is seen running across the streets of New York. Picture: Getty
Anne Hathaway wears a green skirt and white shirt while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2
Anne Hathaway wears a green skirt and white shirt while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Anne Hathaway is back with Meryl Streep for The Devil Wears Prada 2
Anne Hathaway is back with Meryl Streep for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
And Stanley Tucci is back as Nigel for The Devil Wears Prada 2
And Stanley Tucci is back as Nigel for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Emily Blunt returns as Emily in The Devil Wears Prada 2
Emily Blunt returns as Emily in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Looks like Andy is back at Runway!
Looks like Andy is back at Runway! Picture: Getty
A very new look for Andy Sachs!
A very new look for Andy Sachs! Picture: Getty
It looks like Miranda and Nigel go to the Met Gala ball in The Devil Wears Prada 2
It looks like Miranda and Nigel go to the Met Gala ball in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Meryl Streep shines on the red carpet of the not-so-real Met Gala
Meryl Streep shines on the red carpet of the not-so-real Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Patrick Brammall and Anne Hathaway film scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2
Patrick Brammall and Anne Hathaway film scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Meryl Streep is back as Miranda - and she's wearing Prada
Meryl Streep is back as Miranda - and she's wearing Prada. Picture: Getty
Simone Ashley is seen filming on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2
Simone Ashley is seen filming on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Anne Hathaway returns to her role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2
Anne Hathaway returns to her role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Getty
Andy Sachs has learnt some things about fashion!
Andy Sachs has learnt some things about fashion! Picture: Getty

