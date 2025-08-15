The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures
15 August 2025, 15:33
By Alice Dear
As The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to film in New York City this summer, here's all the latest behind-the-scene pictures.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in the works, with Meryl Streep returning as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.
The old cast, and some of the new - including - Patrick Brammall, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley - have been pictured filming various scenes for the film in New York City, giving us a glimpse at where the high-fashionistas are now and - more importantly - what they're wearing.
Anne's character, Andy, whose outfits once made Miranda go on a 10-minute long rant about the colour blue, appears to have had a huge glow-up, rocking stylish and fashionable ensembles on set. Meanwhile, Meryl is dressed in the classic Miranda look - chic, simple and timeless. Emily (as a very different Emily) has also had her look evolve, with bleach blonde hair featuring in one scene.