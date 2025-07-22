The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has started filming in New York, but when is the movie out and who is starring in the stylish sequel? Here's everything we know about the release date, cast and plot.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially begun shooting on the streets of Manhattan, with much of the original cast reprising their roles for the long-awaited sequel.

Fans were delighted by the news that Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt were all part of the fashionably late project, due for release just in time for the 2006 film's twentieth anniversary.

Following the New York style set, the plot will dip back into the cut-throat world of fashion and will no doubt serve up more iconic lines and extravagant outfits as it returns to the big screen next year.

So what do we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2? Here's the down-low on the cast, storyline, release date and any teasers that have been released so far.

Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as fashion journalist Andy Sachs. Picture: Alamy

Who's in the cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

The Devil Wears Prada wouldn't stay true to itself without bringing back the sartorially savvy editor-in-chief of Runway, Miranda Priestley.

Thankfully, Meryl Streep is returning as the equally savage and stylish magazine queen, rumoured to be modelled on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Anne Hathaway has also confirmed she is returning to The Devil Wears Prada 2.0. as loveable fashion journalist Andy Sachs.

Revealing the news to her followers on Instagram in July, the Hollywood starlet posted a photo of herself in character, proving the once-fumbling graduate had undergone a serious glow-up.

Next to a snap of herself dressed impeccably in a pin-stripe co-ord, the actress wrote: "Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2."

Completing the cult classic's legendary trio is Emily Blunt, who will return to the movie as hungry fashion assistant Emily, who wrapped the last movie working for Miranda.

Also confirmed to reprise his role is Stanley Tucci, who is back as sassy wingman Nigel.

Joining the cast for the new movie as Miranda's husband is Kenneth Branagh, alongside actors Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Justin Theroux.

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci are confirmed to return as Miranda and Nigel. Picture: Alamy

What is 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' about?

The full storyline hasn't been revealed as of yet but speculation hints the plot will focus on the downfall of print media.

Miranda Priestley is facing a new challenge in her career as luxury magazines lose their influence, sparking a drop in advertisers, power and money for the editor and her strained team.

Runway doesn't reign supreme any more, so how will she handle it alongside assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), who finally made it to Paris to cover Fashion Week, by the way.

There have been no hints as to what Andy Sachs is up to in 2026 but we sure it's something fabulous so we'll have to wait and see.

Emily Blunt is back in business playing cut-throat fashion assistant Emily. Picture: Alamy

Is there a 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer?

No official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been released yet, but producers from 20th Century Studios have shared a teaser on social media.

In an Instagram post this summer, they posted an image of the movie's iconic glossy red stiletto featuring a devil's trident, which represented the first film.

But now it has been doubled-up to mark the second flick, alongside a caption that read: "The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. 👠👠."

When is 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' release date?

Filming began in New York City around June time this year, according to movie experts who have been trawling through paparazzi pictures of the cast in their costumes.

But it's spring next year that fans will need to mark their calendars for as The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to premiere worldwide on 1st May 2026.