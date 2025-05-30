The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

30 May 2025, 12:10

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.
The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have been replaced by a mix of 'younger and cooler' social media stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Grand Tour's brand new line-up has been revealed by TV insiders as the show's original presenters have stepped back from the hit motoring series.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have reportedly been replaced by a trio of social media stars who bosses hope will bring a "younger and cooler" vibe to the Prime Video programme.

Thought to be among the petrol-heads are influencers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, who co-host popular YouTube channel 'Throttle House', which boasts over 3.2 million subscribers.

Rumoured to be joining the car-obsessed duo, who critique luxury vehicles, take part in track tests and embark on incredible motoring journeys, is renowned trainspotter and social media sensation Francis Bourgeois.

The end of the road has come for The Grand Tour trio.
The end of the road has come for The Grand Tour trio. Picture: Amazon Prime

The TikTok icon, 24, whose real name is Luke Magnus Nicolson, is best known for hanging out at stations across the country capturing locomotives chugging past on his head-cam.

He's racked up over two million Instagram followers since shooting to stardom often goes viral with his videos – some of which feature famous cameos from people including US pop singer Joe Jonas.

The trainspotter, who describes himself as "a railway enthusiast and mechanical engineer", has modelled for Gucci and The North Face since rocketing to fame and has even authored a book called The Trainspotter's Notebook.

Speaking of the rumoured new hosts taking over from the ex-Top Gear trio, a telly source announced the shocking TV news this week.

The insider told The Sun: "Thomas and James are as knowledgeable about motors as Jeremy, Richard and James - the only difference is they're younger, cooler and a lot more social media savvy.

"Francis became famous for his love of trainspotting and will be bringing his humour to the show."

Prime Video presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May closed the door on their long-standing on-screen relationship in September 2024.

In what appeared to be their final show hosting The Grand Tour together, a special episode named 'One for the Road' was released to mark the end of their chapter.

Top Gear turned The Grand Tour presenter James May, who worked alongside his famous co-presenters for around two decades, opened up about the series' future plans for a revamp.

Agreeing now is the time to do it, he told Australia’s ABC News: "We're getting on a bit. Our view of the subject is probably becoming a bit dated.

"It's time for a younger generation to reevaluate it and think of a new way of talking about things like cars and transport generally."

