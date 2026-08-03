The Inbetweeners reunion movie gets long-awaited update

3 August 2026, 12:23

The Inbetweeners fans may finally get to catch up with Britain's most hopeless foursome
The Inbetweeners fans may finally get to catch up with Britain's most hopeless foursome . Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

The original Inbetweener;s cast are reportedly in advanced talks to return as the beloved comedy prepares for a comeback more than a decade after the last film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Inbetweeners fans may finally get to catch up with Britain's most hopeless foursome, as a long-rumoured reunion film appears to be edging closer to becoming a reality.

According to Variety, Netflix is expected to be the new home of the project, with original cast members Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley all reportedly in advanced talks to return as Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Neil Sutherland and Jay Cartwright.

Although contracts have yet to be signed, it's the strongest indication yet that the long-awaited third film is finally moving forward.

Netflix is expected to be the new home of the project, with original stars Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley all reportedly in advanced talks to return.
Netflix is expected to be the new home of the Inbetweeners reunion. Picture: Getty

Rumours of a comeback have been swirling for years, but things gathered pace in 2025 when Banijay UK struck a deal with series creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

At the time, it was billed as paving the way for a return, although fans were left guessing whether that meant a TV reboot, special or another movie.

Now, it looks as though the gang are heading back to the big screen - or rather, the small screen.

The reported third film is expected to reunite the original quartet and reveal what became of the accident-prone friends after leaving behind the embarrassing highs and even more embarrassing lows of their teenage years.

The reported switch to Netflix comes as something of a surprise, given the franchise's impressive cinema success.

Both Simon Bird and James Buckley previously poured cold water on the idea of revisiting the characters that made them household names.
Both Simon Bird and James Buckley previously poured cold water on the idea of revisiting the characters that made them household names. Picture: Alamy

Netflix's reported involvement comes as a surprise given the first two Inbetweeners films grossed more than $150 million worldwide at the box office, although the streamer has made a habit of reviving beloved British favourites.

The streamer has already expanded franchises including Peaky Blinders and Luther with feature-length follow-ups, while one of its earliest revival projects saw cult US comedy Arrested Development return for two more seasons.

Perhaps the biggest twist, however, is that the reunion seems to be happening at all.

The Inbetweeners movie would be the first instalment from the cast in more than a decade
The Inbetweeners movie would be the first instalment from the cast in more than a decade. Picture: Alamy

Both Simon Bird and James Buckley previously poured cold water on the idea of revisiting the characters that made them household names.

In 2024, Simon insisted there were "no prospects of a reunion" after previously describing the idea of bringing the boys back as "sad and creepy".

Buckley was equally dismissive. Speaking to Radio Times in 2023, he admitted a revival risked being "pathetic", while he had earlier joked during an interview with Radio X that there wasn't "enough money in the world" to convince him to play the outrageously inappropriate Jay again.

James Buckley reveals what he REALLY gets embarrassed about

Those comments left many fans convinced the school friends had been retired for good, making the latest report all the more surprising.

Neither Netflix nor the cast have officially confirmed the film, and negotiations are reportedly still ongoing, but with talks said to be at an advanced stage, the reunion is looking more likely than ever.

If the project gets the green light, it will mark the first time viewers have caught up with Will, Simon, Neil and Jay in more than a decade, with the film expected to explore where adulthood has taken the once socially awkward teenagers.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about another challenging parenting moment, revealing her three-year-old daughter Bambi recently put someone in a headlock during a family meal out.

Molly-Mae Hague admits she was "wrong" as she reveals extent of Bambi's "aggressive era"

Married At First Sight Australia have reportedly lined up their next expert

MAFS Australia's line up new expert following Mel Schilling's sad death

Married at First Sight

Jack Osbourne (left) has shared a touching glimpse of his youngest daughter, revealing the little girl named in honour of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne (right).

Jack Osbourne shares rare picture of daughter named after his famous dad

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has revealed he remains open to repairing his fractured relationship with his family.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty shares hopeful update amid family feud

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children reveal rare insight into sibling life

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series

Are Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

Love Island

Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland.

Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland dance to 'Saturday Night' in hilarious unseen wedding video

TV & Movies

Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph on Instagram.

Natalie Portman shares rare insight to "miracle" third pregnancy

Dianne Buswell has documented her recovery post birth

Dianne Buswell discusses emotional recovery from birth of son Bowden

Love Island viewers think they've detected an unaired feud in the villa

Love Island feud drama continues outside of the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

While Taylor and Travis's wedding has largely remained private, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck has now shared fresh insight into one of the day's most memorable moments.

Travis Kelce reaction to Taylor Swift walking down the aisle revealed by wedding guests

Former England footballer Michael Owen is opening the doors to his family life in a brand-new Prime Video documentary.

Michael Owen embarrasses his daughter in first look at family documentary

TV & Movies

Zendaya and Tom Holland open up about their nicknames for one another

Zendaya explains husband Tom Holland's nickname in cutest interview ever

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

One Love Island couple's relationship is reportedly on the rocks already.

First Love Island couple to 'split' revealed just days after landing in UK

Love Island

James Bourne told fans he would explain his health issues 'soon'.

Busted's James Bourne shares rare health update and reveals he's still 'not out of the woods’

Celebrities

August is bringing one of the best solar eclipses in decades to the UK

August solar eclipse - date, time and best place to watch in the UK

Lifestyle

Viewers noticed one Islander didn't seem too happy for Lorenzo and Julia.

Love Island fans spot star's 'fuming' reaction to Lorenzo and Julia's win

Love Island

Love Island fans were shocked by the revelations.

Love Island stars reveal two new romances have blossomed among 2026 cast

Love Island

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Meghan Markle addressed whether she should still be referred to as a 'Duchess'.

Meghan Markle explains whether people should still call her ‘Duchess’

Royals

The winners of Love Island series 13 have been announced!

Who won Love Island 2026? Winning couple revealed and final results explained

Love Island

Tommy Fury (left) is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe (centre) after their previously strained relationship.

Tommy Fury 'quietly heals family rift' with Molly-Mae's sister Zoe

Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss.

Josie Gibson defends 2.5 stone weight loss following false comments

Love Island 2026 has been another successful year of the dating show on ITV2

Love Island future confirmed by ITV2

Love Island

Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift in a video interview (pictured).

Tearful Adam Ramsay-Peaty reveals family feud has 'taken its toll' after Commonwealth win