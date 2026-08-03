The Inbetweeners reunion movie gets long-awaited update

The Inbetweeners fans may finally get to catch up with Britain's most hopeless foursome . Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

The original Inbetweener;s cast are reportedly in advanced talks to return as the beloved comedy prepares for a comeback more than a decade after the last film.

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The Inbetweeners fans may finally get to catch up with Britain's most hopeless foursome, as a long-rumoured reunion film appears to be edging closer to becoming a reality.

According to Variety, Netflix is expected to be the new home of the project, with original cast members Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley all reportedly in advanced talks to return as Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Neil Sutherland and Jay Cartwright.

Although contracts have yet to be signed, it's the strongest indication yet that the long-awaited third film is finally moving forward.

Netflix is expected to be the new home of the Inbetweeners reunion. Picture: Getty

Rumours of a comeback have been swirling for years, but things gathered pace in 2025 when Banijay UK struck a deal with series creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

At the time, it was billed as paving the way for a return, although fans were left guessing whether that meant a TV reboot, special or another movie.

Now, it looks as though the gang are heading back to the big screen - or rather, the small screen.

The reported third film is expected to reunite the original quartet and reveal what became of the accident-prone friends after leaving behind the embarrassing highs and even more embarrassing lows of their teenage years.

The reported switch to Netflix comes as something of a surprise, given the franchise's impressive cinema success.

Both Simon Bird and James Buckley previously poured cold water on the idea of revisiting the characters that made them household names. Picture: Alamy

Netflix's reported involvement comes as a surprise given the first two Inbetweeners films grossed more than $150 million worldwide at the box office, although the streamer has made a habit of reviving beloved British favourites.

The streamer has already expanded franchises including Peaky Blinders and Luther with feature-length follow-ups, while one of its earliest revival projects saw cult US comedy Arrested Development return for two more seasons.

Perhaps the biggest twist, however, is that the reunion seems to be happening at all.

The Inbetweeners movie would be the first instalment from the cast in more than a decade. Picture: Alamy

Both Simon Bird and James Buckley previously poured cold water on the idea of revisiting the characters that made them household names.

In 2024, Simon insisted there were "no prospects of a reunion" after previously describing the idea of bringing the boys back as "sad and creepy".

Buckley was equally dismissive. Speaking to Radio Times in 2023, he admitted a revival risked being "pathetic", while he had earlier joked during an interview with Radio X that there wasn't "enough money in the world" to convince him to play the outrageously inappropriate Jay again.

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Those comments left many fans convinced the school friends had been retired for good, making the latest report all the more surprising.

Neither Netflix nor the cast have officially confirmed the film, and negotiations are reportedly still ongoing, but with talks said to be at an advanced stage, the reunion is looking more likely than ever.

If the project gets the green light, it will mark the first time viewers have caught up with Will, Simon, Neil and Jay in more than a decade, with the film expected to explore where adulthood has taken the once socially awkward teenagers.

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