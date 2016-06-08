Taylor Swift Isn't The Only Star With A Kick-Ass Attitude To A Breakup!

As Taylor Swift shakes off her split from Calvin Harris we take a look at some of the other stars whose breakups are water off their wings...

We're sure we weren't the only ones whose jaws dropped to the floor, when news broke that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were calling time on their...month romance.

We thought we had heard the sound of wedding bells, as Taylor Swift was reportedly taking about marriage just weeks before their split.

Despite reports from Entertainment Tonight claiming that the split was "far form mutual" and that it was in fact Calvin who ended the relationship, Taylor seems to dealing with the news in the best way she knows how... by being FABULOUS of course.

The 'Shake It Off' singer hasn't been hiding in doors weeping into her pillow that's for sure, as she's already been spotted out and dealing with business as usual.

So Taylor swift showed up to my cousins wedding... #Surprised pic.twitter.com/98yDtmg7kH — Gage Simmons (@Gage_Simmons) 4 June 2016

Proving once again that she has the biggest heart (albeit broken) when she was seen surprising fans Max Singer and Kenya Smith by showing up to their wedding and playing her hit Blank Space at their reception.

Tay Tay shared some photos of the wedding on Instagram on Saturday, congratulating the couple and joking that she was the 'third wheel.

Third wheel A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onJun 4, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

Demi Lovato

The former Disney star as been wasting no time since her break-up with Wilmer Valderrama after six years tougher.

In a post to Instagram, she revealed their split as she wrote: "In an Instagram post, they wrote: "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realised more than anything that we are better as best friends."

Just four days shy of her split and the 'Cool For The Summer' singer has been throwing herself into her work by hitting the recording studio to work on her new album.

Demi is now set to hit the road for her upcoming Future Now tour with Nick Jonas and will be promoting her upcoming fifth studio album.

Perrie Edwards

it can't be easy having seeing your ex-fiancee cosy up to supermodel Gigi Hadid, just there months after splitting, but Perrie has shown Zayn Malik whose boss by throwing herself into her music career and looking hotter than ever!

Not only has the Little Mix star totally dissed her ex in track 'Hair' in where she sassily sings "I don't care... gotta get him out my hair," but her bandmate Jade Thirwall was also pictured last year with a sign calling the former One Direction star "irrelevant".

OOSH!

Who's loving the #HairMusicVideo Go and check it out on @vevo if you haven't already and don't forget you can download on @iTunes and stream on @spotify A video posted by Little Mix (@littlemix) onApr 20, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

Professor Green

It's not just the gals who have been sassy after their split, as Professor Green has been attempting to enjoy himself following the breakdown of his marriage to former 'Made in Chelsea' star Millie Mackintosh.

Quality Street heiress, Millie had been criticised for publicly declaring her rekindled romance with former flame Hugo Taylor just a month after filing for a quickie divorce from the rapper, however Professor Green isn't shedding any tears.

Money really can’t buy you class can it — Professor Green (@professorgreen) 29 May 2016

After a subtle dig at his ex on Twitter, the 'Need You Tonight' hitmaker has been seen letting his hair down, including a string of dates with a number of beauties including presenter Laura Whitmore.

Well, it's true what they say, what doesn't kill you make you stronger.