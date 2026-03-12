The Pussycat Dolls explain meaning behind their 'Forever' reunion tour name
12 March 2026, 14:26
Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have exclusively revealed to Heart all the exciting details behind their comeback tour.
Fans of the The Pussycat Dolls were treated to a major surprise on Heart Breakfast on March 12 when members of the girl group revealed they are heading back on tour in 2026.
Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Nicole Scherzinger joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston live on air, where they confirmed a new single and long-awaited reunion.
The group explained the idea for the tour had been years in the making after their original comeback plans in 2020 were cancelled during the pandemic.
“We’re going on tour!” Nicole said after surprising Heart Breakfast with their early morning appearance.
“We've always been connected since you know, Rona, yes, happened Miss Rona stepped in in 2020 and shut down the reunion we were going to have," she said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
After spending the past few years focusing on theatre, Nicole admitted she missed performing with the Pussycat Dolls.
“I dedicated my every waking breath to theatre over the past three years, but I miss my girls and I miss touring,” she said. “So yeah, we should do a world tour.”
The tour will be called Forever, with Nicole explaining the meaning behind the name. She said: "Because PCD baby is not a phase — it’s forever.”
The tour will begin in the United States in June before heading to Europe and the UK later in the year, and fans can expect a mix of nostalgic choreography and fresh new performances.
“We’ve got to give a nod to the OG choreography that the kids love and know and adore, but we also want to give it a new twist as well," Kimberly Wyatt said.
"My kids are so excited," the mother of three added. "The girls can't wait to see us on stage!"
Nicole revealed reconnecting with fans again is what she’s most excited about. “Getting back on stage and interacting with the fans again is going to be so freaking fun.”
But the tour isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to.
"We don't just have a tour do we?" prompted Ashley, adding: "We also have another big announcement."
The group then revealed they've recorded a brand new single, called 'Club Song'.
Nicole explained: “It’s a girl anthem — a hot girl anthem. It’s about independence and about just going to the club. We literally say: leave your boyfriend at home.”
The Pussycat Dolls are BACK and going on tour!
The reunion also comes as the group celebrates more than two decades since their breakthrough album PCD was released in 2005.
“It’s been 20 years since the first album — I know we look just the same," joked Nicole.
Tickets for the reunion tour go on sale 10am on Friday 20 March via Live Nation.
The group also revealed that their hit album Doll Domination will receive its first ever vinyl release on 8 May.
