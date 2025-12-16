The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Vanessa White beams that she married her "best friend" in surprise Christmas wedding ceremony.

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White surprised her fans with an announcement on December 15th - that she was officially a wife after marrying her "best friend".

In a gorgeous ceremony that took place at Hackney Town Hall, the singer married DJ fiancé Emmanuel Lawal as they said 'I do' right before Christmas.

The special wedding moments were captured by British Vogue, with Vanessa herself sharing some details and photos on her Instagram page.

She revealed she would be taking on her husband's surname as she referred to them as "The Lawal's" and that he had even designed their wedding bands. She wrote: "My husband designed my engagement ring and surprised me with bespoke bands from @sholabranson… yeah."

Vanessa White married DJ Emmanuel Lawal. Picture: Getty

Vanessa wore a gorgeous satin and lace Self Portrait dress which showed off her beautiful baby bump perfectly. The happy couple kept the rest of the day simple, getting ready together at home before heading to the Town Hall with just their photographer as their witness.

The wedding took place just weeks after Emmanuel popped the all-important question. He told British Vogue: "While Vanessa was having a massage I just pulled everything out that I’d managed to hide. I set it all up in the garden with candles and lanterns, and some non-alcoholic sparkling wine."

Bandmate Mollie King was one of the first to congratulate her pal on the big news. She commented under the Instagram post: "Beautiful Ness! So so happy for you guys."

Vanessa and Emmanuel are planning a second bigger ceremony in 2026 where they will fly to Mallorca for the celebrations.

In the mean time, the newlyweds are preparing for the arrival of their first baby, a son, together.

Sharing some late baby bump pictures in November, the singer confirmed she was expecting. She hasn't revealed the due date but baby Lawal looks set for arrival early next year.

Vanessa and husband Emmanuel have been dating for eight years after meeting at an event and being introduced by a mutual friend.

