The Saturdays' Vanessa White reveals unborn baby’s gender following surprise wedding

Pregnant pop star Vanessa shared whether she was expecting a boy or girl.

Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue. Picture: Instagram/@vanessawhite

By Claire Blackmore

Heavily pregnant Vanessa White excitedly shared the gender of her little one during an intimate new interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vanessa White has revealed the gender of her unborn baby as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The Saturdays singer, 36, shocked fans last month when she revealed she was heavily pregnant by posting a stunning album of bump photos on Instagram.

In the string of beautiful pictures, she also flashed a huge diamond ring while cradling her growing tummy, hinting to fans that she was also newly engaged.

Just yesterday, she dropped the bombshell that she had in fact already married her boyfriend of eight years, DJ Emmanuel Lawal, in a secret London ceremony.

The pop princess, who shot to fame as part of the girl band in 2008, tied the knot to her now-husband at Hackney Town Hall, with just two guests in attendance at the small but stunning celebration.

Her partner only proposed five weeks ago during a romantic weekend in the Cotswolds, with the couple deciding to marry right away.

Following their intimate wedding, Vanessa opened up to British Vogue about the next exciting chapter in her life, unveiling the gender of her unborn baby and her wishes for a second marriage ceremony.

As she and Emmanuel prepare to become first-time parents, the singer told the magazine they were expecting a baby boy in just a matter of weeks.

Read more: The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Also speaking of her plans to tie the knot for a second time, she revealed the newlyweds want to throw a huge party in Majorca next summer.

The guest list for this event will be a whole lot bigger than their tight-knit London bash as the singer confessed she wants all her family and friends there, plus her soon-to-be-born son to act as a pageboy.

Speaking of the magical moment in the future, Vanessa told Vogue: "Knowing that he will be there is the nicest thing."

Reflecting on her first ceremony, which was captured by the high fashion magazine's photographer, she said: "It was so nice.

"I really do recommend people just going off and doing it on their own."

She also shared details about her bump-hugging dress, designed by Christopher Kane in collaboration with Self-Portrait, and her chic Christian Louboutin heels.

"It’s so funny, because you imagine what you’re going to get married in, and for a registry I thought I’d wear some sort of cool suit, but being pregnant, that was never going to work.

"When I tried on the dress, I knew it had to be it.

"It was just one of those moments where it clicked."