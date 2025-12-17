The Saturdays' Vanessa White reveals unborn baby’s gender following surprise wedding

Pregnant pop star Vanessa shared whether she was expecting a boy or girl.

17 December 2025, 11:09 | Updated: 17 December 2025, 11:18

Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue.
Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue. Picture: Instagram/@vanessawhite

By Claire Blackmore

Heavily pregnant Vanessa White excitedly shared the gender of her little one during an intimate new interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vanessa White has revealed the gender of her unborn baby as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The Saturdays singer, 36, shocked fans last month when she revealed she was heavily pregnant by posting a stunning album of bump photos on Instagram.

In the string of beautiful pictures, she also flashed a huge diamond ring while cradling her growing tummy, hinting to fans that she was also newly engaged.

Just yesterday, she dropped the bombshell that she had in fact already married her boyfriend of eight years, DJ Emmanuel Lawal, in a secret London ceremony.

The pop princess, who shot to fame as part of the girl band in 2008, tied the knot to her now-husband at Hackney Town Hall, with just two guests in attendance at the small but stunning celebration.

Her partner only proposed five weeks ago during a romantic weekend in the Cotswolds, with the couple deciding to marry right away.

Following their intimate wedding, Vanessa opened up to British Vogue about the next exciting chapter in her life, unveiling the gender of her unborn baby and her wishes for a second marriage ceremony.

As she and Emmanuel prepare to become first-time parents, the singer told the magazine they were expecting a baby boy in just a matter of weeks.

Also speaking of her plans to tie the knot for a second time, she revealed the newlyweds want to throw a huge party in Majorca next summer.

The guest list for this event will be a whole lot bigger than their tight-knit London bash as the singer confessed she wants all her family and friends there, plus her soon-to-be-born son to act as a pageboy.

Speaking of the magical moment in the future, Vanessa told Vogue: "Knowing that he will be there is the nicest thing."

Reflecting on her first ceremony, which was captured by the high fashion magazine's photographer, she said: "It was so nice.

"I really do recommend people just going off and doing it on their own."

She also shared details about her bump-hugging dress, designed by Christopher Kane in collaboration with Self-Portrait, and her chic Christian Louboutin heels.

"It’s so funny, because you imagine what you’re going to get married in, and for a registry I thought I’d wear some sort of cool suit, but being pregnant, that was never going to work.

"When I tried on the dress, I knew it had to be it.

"It was just one of those moments where it clicked."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Celebrities

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.

Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion

Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

Music

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Lifestyle

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb

Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Music

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more
Mary Berry has crafted multiple TV shows and books in her cooking career

Mary Berry facts: Age, cooking career, husband and children revealed

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities