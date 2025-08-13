Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant. Picture: Amazon / Getty

By Alice Dear

Taylor Swift's hit song 'False God' was used for the second time in season three of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - but what does it mean?

The Summer I Turned Pretty has historically used a lot of Taylor Swift's songs, including Cruel Summer, The Way I Loved You and - most importantly - False God.

False God is a track by Taylor Swift from the album Lover, released in 2019. The track is about distance, blind faith and portrays a relationship that feels spiritual in its intensity, yet fundamentally flawed, or 'false'.

It was first used in the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty back in season one, during an intense scene between Conrad and Belly where they almost kiss for the first time.

Now, the song has made a return to the series, playing over another scene between Conrad and Belly - giving it special significance to the characters and the storyline.

False God has made a return to the series. Picture: Alamy

Has 'False God' played during 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' before and why is it significant?

False God by Taylor Swift made its first appearance in The Summer I Turned Pretty during season one, in a scene where Conrad and Belly almost kiss for the first time.

On the Fourth of July, the pair stand together on a dock and begin flirting, before looking into one another's eyes, about to kiss. False God plays over this moment, before Jeremiah lets off a firework which pulls them apart.

Now, during season three, the song makes a return, playing over an equally intense scene between Conrad and Belly, who is engaged to Jeremiah.

While helping him treat a leg injury in the bathroom, Belly and Conrad share a moment of eye contact, and while it appears that they are about to kiss, Conrad then asks her to help him up so he can go and lay down.

After Conrad leaves the bathroom, Belly looks overwhelmed as she feels how hard her heart is beating.

The repeat use of the song has left fans theorising that this means it isn't the end of the will-they-won't-they storyline between these two, despite the fact Belly is planning her wedding to Conrad's brother, Jeremiah.

In season three, Belly is engaged to Jeremiah. Picture: Alamy

What is the meaning of Taylor Swift's song 'False God'?

The song False God by Taylor Swift portrays a relationship that feels spiritual in its intensity, yet fundamentally flawed, or 'false.'

Taylor uses religious language to describe a bond anchored in physical desire and passion, acknowledging its lack of foundation while still embracing its realities.

Of course, fans have their own interpretations: "They're worshipping each other's bodies, but that might not be enough to sustain a long - distance relationship," one wrote.

Another thought it was a reference to her relationship with Joe Alwyn, writing: "She's saying that even if Joe isn't her one true soulmate (the real God, in this case) she’d still be just as in love with him."

What are the lyrics of Taylor Swift's song 'False God'?

[Verse 1]

We were crazy to think

Crazy to think that this could work

Remember how I said I'd die for you?

We were stupid to jump

In the ocean separating us

Remember how I’d fly to you?

[Pre-Chorus]

And I can't talk to you when you're like this

Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town

I'm New York City

I still do it for you, babe

They all warned us about times like this

They say the road gets hard and you get lost

When you're led by blind faith, blind faith

[Chorus]

But we might just get away with it

Religion's in your lips

Even if it's a false god

We'd still worship

We might just get away with it

The altar is my hips

Even if it's a false god

We'd still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

[Verse 2]

I know heaven's a thing

I go there when you touch me, honey

Hell is when I fight with you

But we can patch it up good

Make confessions and we’re begging for forgiveness

Got the wine for you

[Pre-Chorus]

And you can't talk to me when I'm like this

Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you

You're the West Village

You still do it for me, babe

They all warned us about times like this

They say the road gets hard and you get lost

When you’re led by blind faith, blind faith

[Chorus]

But we might just get away with it

Religion's in your lips

Even if it's a false god

We'd still worship

We might just get away with it

The altar is my hips

Even if it's a false god

We'd still worship this love

We'd still worship this love

We'd still worship this love, ah

[Outro]

Still worship this love

Even if it's a false god

Even if it's a false god