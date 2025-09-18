The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date, cast and plot explained

18 September 2025, 13:27

The Summer I Turned Pretty film is in the works
The Summer I Turned Pretty film is in the works.

By Hope Wilson

When is TSITP move out, who are the cast and what is the plot?

Although The Summer I Turned Pretty has just come to an end after three seasons, fans need not worry as movie is currently in the works!

For the past few years we've been obsessed with Belly and Conrad's love story, and after the show came to an end in September 2025, fans were crying out for more content from the pair.

Following the release of the final episode Amazon Prime and writer Jenny Han confirmed a film version of the show will be recorded, with the hopes that Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno will return to their roles one more time.

So when is TSITP movie released, who are the cast and what is the plot? Here is everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty film.

TSITP film has been announced
TSITP film has been announced.

What will happen in TSITP movie?

The film is set to be written and directed by The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han, with the writer revealing what the plot of the new movie will be.

Jenny announced: "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.

"I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Jenny Han is writing the new TSITP movie. Pictured with the series cast
Jenny Han is writing the new TSITP movie.

Upon the show finishing, Jenny teased there was more to come from TSITP, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you've shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years.

"Whether you've been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show I'm so grateful you've made Belly's story part of your summers.

"We put our whole hearts into this show and we're so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then - all my love always, Jenny."

TSITP became an overnight hit
TSITP became an overnight hit.

TSITP cast

The cast list for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has not been released yet, however it is believed leads Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jermiah) will return to their iconic roles.

Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said of the upcoming film: "The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation.

"We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter."

Fans are hopeful TSITP cast reunite
Fans are hopeful TSITP cast reunite.

When is TSITP movie out?

The release for The Summer I Turned Pretty film has not been confirmed yet, however Jenny Han teased in her statement, "we'll meet again one summer in Cousins", meaning many fans now believe the movie could drop next summer.

It is also believed that the film will be able to stream on Amazon Prime and it is currently unknown if it will be shown in cinemas.

