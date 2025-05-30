Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

Richard Osman's best-selling book has been turned into a star-studded film. Picture: Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley star in the adaptation of Richard Osman's hit novel The Thursday Murder Club.

Netflix has released the first-look trailer of the gripping new crime film, The Thursday Murder Club.

The adaptation of Richard Osman's debut novel of the same name follows four bored but curious retirees who spend their down time solving cold cases for fun.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Hollywood royalty Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, it's laced with twists and turns you won't see coming in a sleepy care home.

The movie's main characters – ex-spy Elizabeth (Mirren), ex-union activist Ron (Brosnan), ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim (Kingsley) and ex-nurse Joyce (Imrie) – wreak havoc as they bond over their murder-mystery obsession each and every Thursday.

Watch the teaser for The Thursday Murder Club

The official synopsis on the streaming platform describes it as a riveting tale which "takes a thrilling turn when an unexpected death occurs on their doorstep".

With a glittering group of actors re-telling Richard Osman's hair-raising tale, the House of Games host also drafted in Chris Columbus to help bring his best-selling story to life.

The American director is well known for his work on the Harry Potter film series, 90s flick Home Alone, and Robin Williams' hit movie Mrs Doubtfire, which also stars Pierce Brosnan.

"This is the finest cast I’ve worked with since Potter," Chris Columbus told Netflix.

"They’re just so incredibly well-prepared, and it’s because they do everything. They do theatre, they do television, they do film, and they’ve developed those sorts of muscles."

Alongside some of the industry's biggest names, the full cast includes David Tennant, Richard E. Grant, Ingrid Oliver, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Freeman and Geoff Bell.

The Thursday Murder Club drops on Netflix on 28th August. Picture: Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club will premiere on Netflix on 28th August 2025 – which, naturally, is a Thursday.

Richard Osman's record-breaking book, which sold over a million copies in the UK alone, is the first in a series of four novels.

It's followed by three sequels – The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed and The Last Devil to Die.