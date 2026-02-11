The Wanted's Max George has 'no idea what's going on' following emergency hospital dash

11 February 2026, 13:51

Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E
Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E. Picture: Instagram/MaxGeorge

By Giorgina Hamilton

Pop star Max George has updated fans on his health after being taken to A&E as he admits he's undergoing more tests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E in the middle of the night.

The Wanted singer, 37, posted on Instagram early Tuesday (February 10) to reveal he’d been taken to hospital unexpectedly, sharing a photo of a cannula inserted in his arm.

Several hours after his initial post, Max returned to social media with another update, this time from a hospital bed.

“What’s happening guys? Just having a load more tests now. Got a bed though, which is nice. Been here pretty much all night, so absolutely knackered,” he told followers in a video.

The Wanted singer, 37, posted on Instagram early Tuesday to reveal he’d been taken to hospital unexpectedly.
The Wanted singer, 37, posted on Instagram early Tuesday to reveal he’d been taken to hospital unexpectedly. Picture: Instagram/MaxGeorge

“They’ve given me a little bed in the side room, which is cool. No idea what’s going on, what’s happened or why it happened, but that’s why I’m here so hopefully I’ll know a little bit more. But yeah, I’ve had better days.”

His comments came after he shared a weary-looking photo from A&E, captioned: “What now f*... This sh** ALWAYS happens in the middle of the night. Poor Albert [dog emoji].”

In another follow-up post, Max revealed he wasn't feeling that much better as he shared a photo of his flushed face wrapped in a towel, joking: “Running HOT.”

In a follow-up post, Max showed his flushed face wrapped in a towel, joking: “Running HOT.”
In a follow-up post, Max showed his flushed face wrapped in a towel, joking: “Running HOT.”. Picture: Instagram/MaxGeorge

The visit marks the latest in a string of hospital trips for the singer who has been struggling with his health lately.

Only weeks ago, he revealed he was back in hospital for a precautionary scan, posting a clip outside the X-ray department.

“Another scan…” he wrote, later adding: “So I’m just at the hospital in the building where I had all my heart surgeries done. I can’t say it’s good to be back, because it’s not.

"I’ve had a bit of an issue with one of my lungs. Should be fine. It’s just a precaution, but yeah. Back in my old second home.”

He ended the update with a thumbs-up and a quick thank-you to fans for their support.

Max’s girlfriend, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, 24, recently reflected on how his health scare last year strengthened their relationship.

In an interview, she said: "He still has hard days and better days, but he’s definitely getting stronger again and it’s nice to see him performing.

“No one knew what was going to happen this time last year, so it’s really nice to see him doing what he was born to do.”

Maisie added that she watched Max perform in New York during The Wanted’s U.S. tour, describing it as “a nice feeling to see him do that after the year he’s had".

The couple, who starred together in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds last March, appear closer than ever following his recovery.

Max George's hospital visit marks the latest in a string of hospital trips for the singer
Max George's hospital visit marks the latest in a string of hospital trips for the singer. Picture: Instagram/MaxGeorge

Max, who had a pacemaker fitted in December 2024 after his mum, Babs, noticed he had ‘turned blue’, has been open about his ongoing health journey over the last 12 months.

