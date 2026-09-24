The Wanted star confirms 'we've been keeping a little secret' in cute announcement

24 September 2026, 12:19

Nathan Sykes has confirmed he's expecting his first baby with his wife
Nathan Sykes has confirmed he's expecting his first baby with his wife. Picture: Getty/Nathan Sykes/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Singer and musician Nathan Sykes makes adorable post alongside his wife Charlotte.

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The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes has confirmed he and his wife have "been keeping a little secret".

In a sweet Instagram post in September 2026, the boyband star revealed he was expecting his first baby.

Sharing a video of him and partner Charlotte in a photo booth, the 33-year-old can be seen kissing his wife while also revealing a baby scan and cradling her bump.

They wrote: "We’ve been keeping a little secret… Baby Sykes is officially on the way."

Nathan Sykes and his wife Charlotte have confirmed their baby is due in April 2027
Nathan Sykes and his wife Charlotte have confirmed their baby is due in April 2027. Picture: Getty

And it wasn't long before their page was flooded with congratulations messages from friends and fans.

Nathan and Charlotte also confirmed their first baby is due in April 2027.

The happy couple married in 2025 after getting engaged in December 2022. They had a small and intimate wedding, with around 61 guests, in North Yorkshire.

The smitten pair also confirmed their pregnancy news on Charlotte's birthday with Nathan adding: "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @_charlottesykes_. Not sure we'll forget this one in a while."

Nathan Sykes and Charlotte married in a small and intimate wedding in 2025
Nathan Sykes and Charlotte married in a small and intimate wedding in 2025. Picture: Nathan Sykes/Instagram

Nathan first rose to fame in boy band The Wanted alongside Max George, Tom Parker, Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran.

They had huge hits including 'Glad You Came', 'All Time Low' and dance hit 'Chasing The Sun'.

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