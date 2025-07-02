This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old. Picture: Emma Kenny / Instagram

By Alice Dear

The ITV psychologist has welcomed her fourth child, sharing on social media that the birth came just two weeks after the death of her mother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emma Kenny, one of the regular experts who appears on This Morning, has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old.

The psychologist announced the news on social media this week with a collection of pictures from the hospital, adding an emotional caption where she shared that she and husband Pete Taylor had named the newborn Ella-Grey.

In the same caption, Emma shared the sad news that her mother had passed away just two weeks earlier, adding that it was "strange" that her newborn would not grow up with her grandparents - with Emma's father having taken his own life in 2019.

Ella-Grey is the newest edition to Emma's family; she already has two sons from a previous marriage - Tyde, 22, and Evan, 20 - as well as Etta-Blue, who she welcomed with husband Peter in 2023.

Emma shared that she and husband Pete Taylor had named the newborn Ella-Grey. Picture: Emma Kenny / Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Emma wrote: "And then we were six! Say hello Ella-Grey! This morning she entered the world with a very loud cry. The Royal Bolton hospital have been fantastic and ensured that we have both been looked after brilliantly."

"I lost my mum suddenly a couple of weeks back," Emma went on to write: "It’s really strange knowing that neither of my babies will get to know their grandparents...they would have loved them as older my boys did before them."

Emma Kenny said they are now a family of six. Picture: Emma Kenny / Instagram

Giving an update on the newborn, she went on: "Ella-Grey has been lying on me all day, she latched on immediately and is as wonderful as I imagined she would be...but like her sister...I am blindsided that she is a girl. So, now I have two very big boys of 20 and 22, and two tiny girls aged 1 day and 23 months."

Emma went on to reflect on how much her life has changed in the past six years, opening up on the affect her father's suicide had on her.

"When my dad took his life in 2019, I never thought I would be happy again, but in truth I couldn’t have been more wrong," she wrote: "I’ve learnt we are more than simply built to withstand suffering, we are programmed to learn, and grow, and develop courage through it. I cannot change what happened but I can embrace the gifts that grief brought me."

She finished with: "Thank you to all of you who have spent years supporting me. You stood beside me in the dark times and you gave me so many new career directions that these days I don’t need invites off the MSM!"