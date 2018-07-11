This Morning's Sharon Marshall, 46, gives birth to healthy daughter

The soap expert thanked fans on Twitter for their support, adding that she was 'honoured and touched.'

Sharon Marshall has given birth to an adorable baby girl at the age of 46.

This Morning's soap expert announced the arrival of baby Betsey when the first look photo appeared on the daytime show, with Holly Willoughby claiming the newborn is "absolutely perfect in every way."

The sweet snap sees Sharon cradle baby Betsey while proud partner Paul Fletcher crouches next to the hospital bed.

Betsey was born around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, just one week into Sharon's maternity leave.

Thank you so much for all your lovely messages yesterday. Here is beautiful Betsey. Life is just brilliant. Sharon and Paul xxx pic.twitter.com/h9gNOL6pYO — Sharon Marshall (@Sharontweet) July 11, 2018

Speaking on This Morning, Philip Schofield added: "Huge congratulations - she is beautiful."

Sharon later tweeted: "Thank you so much for all your lovely messages yesterday. Here is beautiful Betsey. Life is just brilliant."

Fans rushed to send their best wishes to the new parents with EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa writing, "Congrats Mumma."

Sharon Marshall on the red carpet at the 2017 National Television Awards (Credit - Getty)

Sharon was gifted a luxury baby basket before heading on maternity leave (Credit - This Morning)

On her last appearance before heading on maternity leave, Sharon was presented with a deluxe baby basket and an elaborate balloon display.

She shared a snap of the goods while posing with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Sharon captioned the sweet snap: "Thank you once again This Morning viewers for the lovely messages, letters, toys and most of all - beautiful knitting.

"We have been so honoured and touched that you'd take the time to wish our growing family well. See you at the other side."

Sharon revealed she was expecting in January, saying: "I’m pregnant. I am probably going to say everything wrong. I am a little bit emotional."

An ecstatic Holly told her: "It is the most wonderful news."

Weeping, the soap expert replied: "It is really, really happy. These are happy tears."

She added that show doctor Dr. Chris had been giving her "corridor consultations".