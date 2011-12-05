Thom Evans won't propose to Kelly Brook

Rugby player explains why the couple are not getting married any time soon

She is considered one of the most beautiful women in the country, but Thom Evans is not ready to propose to model and presenter Kelly Brook.

"Contrary to popular belief" admitted Evans "we are not getting engaged or married"

"My mother says I have still got plenty of time to settle down" said the 26 year old "and has advised me not to get married yet".

However neither Thom nor his mother mind that Kelly is Evans' senior by 6 years.

"It’s not a bad idea to have an older woman" said the sportsman "because, as my mother says, women live a lot longer than men, so it makes sense".