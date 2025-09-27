Thomas Skinner facts: Age, wife, children and businesses

Thomas Skinner is a famous TV personality who regularly appears on reality shows. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Thomas Skinner and what is he famous for? Here's everything you need to know including where he's from and what happened with JD Vance.

Thomas Skinner is a controversial TV personality who first rose to fame in 2019 on the 15th series of The Apprentice.

From a public cheating scandal with his wife to now a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, Thomas is a character who has a lot to say and is always causing online debate.

So who really is Thomas Skinner and what do we need to know about him? From how he rose to fame, to his family life with his partner and children, here's all the important details you need to know.

Thomas Skinner is a TV personality and social media influencer. Picture: Getty

Who is Thomas Skinner?

Age: 34

From: Romford, Essex

Instagram: @iamtomskinner

Thomas is a reality TV star and businessman who first become a public figure when he appeared on the 2019 series of The Apprentice. He was fired by Lord Alan Sugar in week nine.

Since then, Thomas has appeared on multiple TV shows including Celebrity Masterchef and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Why is Thomas Skinner famous?

Other than his reality stints, Thomas has become famous and a household name for a number of different reasons.

Along with being a showbiz personality, he has become a social media influencer and speaker known for his catchphrase 'Bosh'.

Thomas also films breakfast videos which have become well known on Instagram and TikTok and also has a book out called 'Graft - How to Smash Life'.

What are Thomas Skinner's businesses?

With a stint on The Apprentice behind him, it's no surprise to hear Thomas has tried out a few business ventures.

Some of his most successful include 'Bosh Beds' and 'The Fluffy Pillow Company'.

Who is Thomas Skinner's wife and children?

In 2022 Thomas married his wife Sinéad Chambers who he now has three young children with. The couple met in 2018 in a bar and two years down the line he was proposing.

Thomas and Sinéad share eldest son Henry and their twin daughters Roma and Darla together.

Their marriage came under the spotlight in 2025 when it emerged Thomas had a two week affair just after their wedding. Both he and his partner have confessed the truth and revealed they dealt with the infidelity years ago.

Thomas, reflecting on the headlines, recently took to social media and wrote: "It’s been a hard couple of weeks for me and family. What I’ve learned is my wife is unbelievable."

What happened with Thomas Skinner and JD Vance?

The former Apprentice star caused controversy when he was pictured at a BBQ with the US Vice President, JD Vance.

After posting a picture on Instagram, Thomas received a huge amount of backlash. He defended himself on X and commented: "I’m upset, I’m angry, and I’m sick to death of being treated like the villain by people who shout about tolerance and be be kind but show none to anyone who doesn’t agree with every word they say."

