The Thursday Murder Club film cast revealed as book adaptation comes to Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie and Pierce Brosnan are set to star in the film adaptation of Richard Osman's novel, Thursday Murder Club.

After its release in 2020, the murder mystery novel became a massive success, seeing two sequels- The Man Who Died Twice, and The Bullet That Missed- released shortly afterwards. After the rights to the novel were sold to Steven Spielberg's production company, the film has been directed by Chris Columbus and is set to be available to stream on Netflix from August 28.

Fans will get to watch as Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron are brought to life on screen in this star-studded production, which will be in cinemas from August 22.

Who are the cast of the Thursday Murder Club? Here are all the actors confirmed to be starring in the film.

Richard Osman's book Thursday Murder Club is being turned into a film. Picture: Getty

Thursday Murder Club cast

Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best

Helen Mirren has been confirmed to star in The Thursday Murder Club film. Picture: Getty

Legendary actress Helen Mirren, 78, is set to appear in the film version of The Thursday Murder Club, playing the role of ex-spy Elizabeth Best.

As the head honcho of the Thursday Murder Club, Elizabeth is strong-willed, fierce and determined. However her softer side becomes clear later on in the story as we watch her deal with the realities of her husband's dementia.

Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie

Pierce Brosnan has been cast in The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Getty

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, 70, is the next star to be added to The Thursday Murder Club lineup, with the film favourite cast as former union activist Ron Ritchie.

Suspicious and curious are two words that perfectly describe Ron, so fans will be excited to see how Pierce attacks this exciting role.

Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif

Ben Kingsley is the next actor starring in The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Getty

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley, 80, is the next member of The Thursday Murder Club, playing the part of retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif.

A self-confessed recluse, Ibrahim is a resident of the Cooper Chase Retirement Village who brings lots to the table as he tries to navigate his physical and mental health.

Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft

Celia Imrie is an acting legend. Picture: Getty

Celia Imrie rounds off the foursome as former nurse Joyce Meadowcroft.

Writer Richard Osman revealed he was "thrilled" at the casting, as this was the last lead role to be filled.

Fans may recognise Celia from hit films such as Bridget Jones, Calendar Girls, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

David Tennant as Ian Ventham

David Tennant joined the cast of The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Getty

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant takes on the role of shady property developer Ian Ventham, who is the owner of Coopers Chase retirement village.

Jonathan Pryce as Stephen Best

Jonathan Pryce plays Stephen Best. Picture: Getty

Taking on the part of Elizabeth's husband, Jonathan Pryce is Stephen Best in The Thursday Murder Club.

Speaking about the role, Jonathan told The Mirror has reason for joining the film was his co-star Helen Mirren. The star revealed: "That was major. The inspiration for doing this film was to work with her.

"We were in the same scene, but I never got to talk to her on Woman in Gold and Helen is an actress I’ve long admired. She’s extraordinary and it’s a privilege to work with her."

Naomi Ackie as PC Donna De Freitas

Naomi Ackie stars in The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Getty

Helping the Thursday Murder Club on their crime-solving escapade is PC Donna De Freitas played by Naomi Ackie.

Viewers may recognise Naomi from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Blink Twice and Mickey 17.