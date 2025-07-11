Tim Henman's age, net worth, wife, house and Wimbledon career revealed

11 July 2025

Tim Henman is a regular face on the TV during Wimbledon
Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How old is Tim Henman, where is his house, who is his wife, has he won Wimbledon and what is his net worth?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tim Henman is one of Britain's greatest tennis stars after making a name for himself in the sport competing in various Wimbledon tournaments and winning 15 ATP Tour titles throughout his career.

Before Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Sonay Kartal flew the flag for the Brits at Wimbledon, Tim was the country's greatest hope at winning the tournament.

As we watch him commentate at Wimbledon 2025, it's time to learn more about Tim's life away from the tennis courts.

Here is everything you need to know about Tim Henman including his age, net worth, wife, Wimbledon history and where he lives.

Tim Henman has become one of the most famous faces in British tennis
Picture: Alamy

How old is Tim Henman?

Tim was born on September 6th 1974 and celebrated his 50th birthday in 2024. Aside from his tennis career, Tim has managed to carve out a successful media profession, often acting as a pundit at Wimbledon for the BBC.

What is Tim Henman's net worth?

Tennis ace Tim is estimated to be worth a cool £20million, according to The Mirror. He has managed to accumulate this wealth due to his various tennis wins as well as his numerous television appearances and brand partnerships.

Tim Henman has accumulated a substantial net worth
Picture: Alamy

Did Tim Henman win Wimbledon?

Despite his valiant efforts, Tim did not win any Wimbledon titles. The British star made it to the semi-finals four times however he wasn't able to secure the win to take him through to the finals.

His first semi-final was in 1998 where he lost out to Pete Sampras, something he repeated once again in 1999. In 2001 Goran Ivanisevic beat him as did Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

Speaking on The Sit-Down podcast, Tim said: "I’d love to have won it, and I think I was good enough to win Wimbledon. I think there were other players that were better than me."

Tim Henman reached four Wimbledon semi-finals
Picture: Alamy

Who is Tim Henman's wife?

Tim is married to TV producer Lucy Heald, with the pair tying the knot in December 1999. The couple share three children together, Rose Elizabeth ( 2002), Olivia Susan (born 2004), and Grace (born 2007).

Tim Henman and his wife Lucy share daughters together
Picture: Alamy

Where does Tim Henman live?

In 2004 Time and Lucy purchased a manor house in Aston Tirrold, close to Didcot, south Oxfordshire. The 17th-century property boasted five acres with an outdoor pool, stables and paddocks. The home also has eight bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a drawing room.

However in 2022 the property was put up for sale and listed for £6.5million and ended up selling in 2024 for £4.5million.

Tim opened up about his living situation, telling the Evening Standard in 2021: "We used to live in Barnes, but we moved out [to Oxford] in 2004. We've got horses, dogs and cats, so you could call it a zoo.

"We still have a place in Barnes where I stay during Wimbledon."

