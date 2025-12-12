Exclusive

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid. Picture: Instagram/@esdeekid/Heart

By Hope Wilson

Is Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid? Here is what he revealed on Heart...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Timothée Chalamet has broken his silence on rumours he is secretly rapper EsDeeKid.

During an interview on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to discuss his upcoming film Marty Supreme, the 29-year-old actor was asked about his rumoured alter-ego, Liverpudlian rapper EsDeeKid.

When pressed on whether he was the rapper, Timothée coyly stated: "I've got two words on that..." Going on to add, "All will be revealed in due time."

This is the first time the film star has spoken about the EsDeeKid theory after fans noticed Timothée bared a striking resemblance to the rapper.

Is Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid? 👀

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, social media users mused over the idea Timothée is EsDeeKid.

One user wrote: "If Timothée Chalamet is EsDeeKid, he gotta be Top 3 human of all time."

Another stated: "I know EsDeeKid is Timothée Chalamet but I can't prove it."

Whilst a third added: "Plot twist: Timothée actually is EsDeeKid and this has been the longest method acting performance in history. Oscar-worthy levels of commitment to the bit. Respect."

Fans believe Timothée Chalamet could be EsDeeKid. Picture: Getty

The theory of Timothée being EsDeeKid began when fans noticed the rapper looked strikingly similar to the actor, despite EsDeeKid covering his face and only showing his eyes.

Known for songs such as 'LV Sandals', 'Phantom' and '5am', EsDeeKid has burst onto the scene in recent years, however his real name and age are unknown.