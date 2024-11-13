Actor Timothy West dies aged 90

Timothy West has died aged 90. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Veteran actor Timothy West has passed away at the age of 90.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actor Timothy West has died at the age of 90.

His children announced the news on X, formally known as Twitter, stating: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days. Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West"

The star is best known for starring in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Great Canal Journeys alongside his wife Prunella Scales.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...