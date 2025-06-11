Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film. Picture: 20th Century Pictures/Paramount Pictures

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Kate Winslet and James Cameron reflect on the candid behind-the-scenes clips showing a lighter side of the legendary film.

Long before Titanic became a cultural phenomenon — and the first film to break £1 billion at the global box office — Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were still just kids in their early twenties navigating one of the most ambitious productions in film history.

And while Jack may have been the tragic artist who captured the hearts of millions, and Rose a bored debutante engaged to spineless Cal, played by Billy Zane, behind the scenes, actors Leo and Kate were anything but serious.

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew in the 1997 film, cracking up between takes, and telling the real story of how they shot the famous 'I'm Flying' scene.

As Titanic celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023, a special behind-the-scenes retrospective reunited director James Cameron and star Kate Winslet to reflect on the film’s extraordinary legacy.

Alongside the new interviews, the short documentary showed old footage and blooper reels. Picture: 20th Century Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Alongside the new interviews, the short documentary showed old footage and blooper reels — revealing a surprisingly playful atmosphere behind one of cinema’s most dramatic love stories.

"We did click immediately. Right away." Winslet says in the anniversary video, laughing as clips play of her and Leonardo DiCaprio dancing, splashing, and joking around on set as she recalled their first meeting.

"He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs and he was just very free with himself and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic.

"And I remember thinking, 'Oh this is going to be fun, we’re definitely going to get along' - and we just really did."

Leonardo DiCaprio, then just 21, is seen pulling pranks, once famously farting into his coat and sweeping it over Winslet’s head—eliciting laughter, not scorn.

"Grossing Kate out was purely Leo’s job," co-star Billy Zane quipped in an earlier interview. Winslet confirmed it years later, still laughing.

While the film carried deep emotional weight, its production was often fueled by mischief and camaraderie.

According to Vanity Fair photographer Brett Baker, DiCaprio would "break into underwater flips" between takes and was described as “a total fish underwater.”

Kate went on to expand on the more serious side of Leo, explaining his boyish charm often hid how seriously he took the role.

"He’s incredibly smart, Leo. He’s a ferociously intelligent man," she says.

TITANIC: 25TH ANNIVERSARY (1997/2023) Behind-the-Scenes Kate Winslet and James Cameron

Reflecting on their time together filming Titanic, Kate goes on to explain how her freidnmship with Leo has endured. Picture: Getty

"And he was very, very curious. He was really fascinated with the period, and the details to do with the boat. The lower classes where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets. We connected on so many levels."

What is now part of film legend is how DiCaprio nearly lost the role of Jack Dawson altogether.

In an interview with GQ, Cameron revealed that when asked to audition, DiCaprio reportedly refused, saying, “I don’t read.” Cameron gave him an ultimatum—read the scene, or walk away.

DiCaprio gave in. "When I said ‘action,’ he turned into Jack," Cameron recalled. "Kate lit up. It was like the dark clouds parted and a ray of sun lit up Jack Dawson."

That moment sealed the deal and launched DiCaprio into superstardom. His portrayal helped Titanic become the first film to gross over $1 billion at the global box office.

Shot over 160 days, much of it in Baja Studios' custom-built tank in Mexico, Titanic was the most expensive film ever made at the time.

Kate Winslet marks 25 years since Titanic was released!

A 90% scale replica of the ship was constructed to capture the sweeping scale of the doomed voyage. But the enormous sets came with enormous challenges.

Yet even amid these physical and emotional demands, the cast’s bond only strengthened. Reflecting on their time together filming Titanic, Kate goes on to explain how her friendship with Leo has endured.

"Just a couple of weeks ago I called him and I was like ‘crisis I have to talk to you, phone me phone me’ and we’ll always just make that call right away," she says.

"There’s no ‘hang on I’ll call you tomorrow’. It’s instant.

"And that’s actually really something. If you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history - it’s really something."