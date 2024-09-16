Jackson 5 singer Tito Jackson has died, aged 70

16 September 2024, 07:21

Tito Jackson in 2018
Tito Jackson in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Singer Tito Jackson, one of the members of the Jackson 5, has died aged 70.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His death was announced by his three sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson, who gained fame in the 1990s as the R&B pop group 3T.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, they expressed their grief, saying: "We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken."

Along with family photos, they added, "Our father was an incredible man who cared deeply about everyone and their wellbeing."

They continued: "He will be missed tremendously. It will always be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to follow our father's message: 'Love One Another.' We love you, Pops."

Tito was one of the original members of The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, who later became one of the most successful solo artists before passing away in 2009.

L-R Tito, Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine and Michael Jackson
L-R Tito, Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine and Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

The Jackson family had nine siblings, including Janet and LaToya Jackson.

During his time with The Jackson 5, Tito helped create hits like 'ABC', 'I Want You Back', and 'I'll Be There'. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Exclusive
Amanda Holden has revealed some exciting family news

Amanda Holden reveals new family addition which 'shocked' husband

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Celebrities

Wynne Evans is 52 years old

Wynne Evans facts: Opera singer's age, children, family and career revealed

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown on EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick facts: EastEnders actor’s age, girlfriend and career revealed

Celebrities

Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, daughter and career revealed

Celebrities

Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare

Dr Punam Krishan facts: Doctor’s age, husband, children and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, height, family, and career revealed

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author

Tasha Ghouri facts: Love Island star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star

Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal

Paul Merson facts: Ex-footballer's age, wife, children and career explained

Shayne Ward on the red carpet in a bow tie and suit alongside Shayne taking a selfie in his car

Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators

Montell Douglas aka Fire facts: Gladiator star's age, height, partner and Olympics career revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Tom Fletcher in 2023

Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean facts: Olympic swimmer's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Celebrities

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced