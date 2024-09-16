Jackson 5 singer Tito Jackson has died, aged 70

Tito Jackson in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Singer Tito Jackson, one of the members of the Jackson 5, has died aged 70.

His death was announced by his three sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson, who gained fame in the 1990s as the R&B pop group 3T.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, they expressed their grief, saying: "We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken."

Along with family photos, they added, "Our father was an incredible man who cared deeply about everyone and their wellbeing."

They continued: "He will be missed tremendously. It will always be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to follow our father's message: 'Love One Another.' We love you, Pops."

Tito was one of the original members of The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, who later became one of the most successful solo artists before passing away in 2009.

L-R Tito, Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine and Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

The Jackson family had nine siblings, including Janet and LaToya Jackson.

During his time with The Jackson 5, Tito helped create hits like 'ABC', 'I Want You Back', and 'I'll Be There'. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.